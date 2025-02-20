  • home icon
  • “He doesn’t think about the game enough” - Robbie Fowler slams Liverpool star for ‘bad’ moment in 2-2 draw vs Aston Villa

“He doesn’t think about the game enough” - Robbie Fowler slams Liverpool star for ‘bad’ moment in 2-2 draw vs Aston Villa

By Sripad
Modified Feb 20, 2025 09:44 GMT
Liverpool FC v LOSC Lille - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 - Source: Getty
Liverpool FC v LOSC Lille - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 - Source: Getty

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler expressed his frustration at Darwin Nunez after the Reds' recent Premier League draw at Aston Villa. He urged the Uruguayan striker to focus on the basics to build his confidence.

Speaking on TNT Sports after the match, Fowler opined that Nunez was complicating simple things on the pitch and even offered his help to the Liverpool star. He said (via Empire of the Kop):

“People worry about Darwin Nunez because you don’t think, he doesn’t think about the game enough… If you’re struggling for confidence, you’ve got to go back to basics, you’ve got to get the ball, you’ve got to touch it, and you’ve got to like give it five yards [away]. You don’t look and dally on the ball, waiting for someone to make a run so you can play in an unbelievable pass – play the simple things."
Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday, February 19. The Reds went into half-time 2-1 behind despite taking the lead through Mohamed Salah in the 29th minute.

Trent Alexander-Arnold equalized for them in the second half but Nunez floundered an opportunity to give them the lead, missing an open goal from yards out.

Arne Slot admits Darwin Nunez's miss was a missed opportunity for Liverpool

Arne Slot praised his Liverpool players for keeping pressure till the very end of the match against Aston Villa. But he expressed his disappointment at Nunez's miss, saying (via The Guardian):

“I saw an unbelie­vable pass from Conor ­Bradley, a ­powerful run from Dominik ­Szoboszlai, who made in my opinion the perfect choice to square because he made it an open-goal chance and then Darwin, it was not the best, he’s right-footed, of course, but it’s still a big chance.
"I was hoping he would get another chance. We were all disappointed but it’s normal that a player like this is a bit more disappointed. There is one player in the dressing room who feels quite down. You know who it is.”

Liverpool's draw has allowed Arsenal to close the gap with the Reds down to five points when they face West Ham United on Saturday, February 22. The Gunners are currently second in the table with 53 points after 25 matches, while the Reds sit at the top with 61 points from 26 games.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
