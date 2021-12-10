“He doesn’t want to stay” – Agent reveals Manchester United forward wishes to leave club in January

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley has revealed that the Frenchman is keen to leave Old Trafford this January.

Lamboley stated that Martial is not happy with the amount of gametime he has been given lately at Manchester United. The French forward's agent will soon be speaking to the club about the same. Philippe Lamboley was quoted as saying (via Sky Sports):

“Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

Anthony Martial joined Manchester United from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco and made an instant impact at the club. The Frenchman netted a goal against Liverpool on his Premier League debut in a 3-1 win for Manchester United.

However, the 26-year-old forward has fallen down the pecking order under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It is less than likely for that to change under new boss Ralf Rangnick, who likes his players to have a high work rate.

Martial has made just 10 appearances this season, with most of them coming off the bench. The French international has also scored just once this season.

It will be extremely difficult for Anthony Martial to get back into Manchester United's first-team. The emergence of Mason Greenwood and the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo has hampered his chances of regular game-time.

The 26-year-old forward is currently sidelined due to a knee injury.

Earlier this year it was reported that Newcastle United's new owners were keen on signing Anthony Martial in January. The new Saudi-backed owners are looking to bring in some talented players to Newcastle.

Manchester United take on Norwich City in the Premier League

Manchester United travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City in the Premier League this weekend. Ralf Rangnick's side are expected to pick up all three points against the bottom dwellers of the Premier League.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 24 points from 15 games. The Red Devils are still three points off the Champions League positions.

The Ralf Rangnick era is well and truly underway at Manchester United. The Red Devils secured a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in Rangnick's first game in charge of the club.

The 63-year-old manager sent out a highly rotated team against Swiss champions BSC Young Boys in the Champions League and secured a 1-1 draw.

