“He doesn’t want to be there” – Rio Ferdinand offers honest opinion on Manchester United star at Old Trafford

Six-time Premier League winner Rio Ferdinand believes Jesse Lingard does not want to be at Manchester United. Ferdinand's comments came following the Red Devils' 4-1 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League on March 6.

Lingard came on as a substitute in that encounter, replacing Anthony Elanga in the 64th minute. He had just two touches of the ball in almost half an hour on the pitch and Ferdinand wasn't too impressed by what he saw from the midfielder.

Speaking on the Vibe with FIVE podcast, the former Manchester United centre-back said on Lingard (as quoted by Spurs Web):

“Jesse’s situation…he doesn’t want to be there. Simple as that. Loves Man United, but the situation has come out of the back of not getting a transfer, not getting the chance to go elsewhere and play games and start.”

Ferdinand, however, believes that the Red Devils midfielder deserved a chance to prove himself after a successful loan spell with West Ham United last season. Lingard spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign with the Hammers and recorded nine goals and five assists in 16 Premier League matches.

However, he has hardly played for United this season. Ferdinand opined on the same:

“I believe he deserved an opportunity when he came up from West Ham. This team weren’t playing well enough to keep him out, I don’t think. There was no one you go, ‘Oh, they’re much better than Jesse’. What he’s done at West Ham, I think he warranted a chance of playing because the team weren’t pulling up crazy numbers.”

The one-time UEFA Champions League winner concluded by saying:

“Are you going to play someone like him or just let him go, man. But there’s other stuff behind the scenes I’m sure that’s going on we don’t know about, so it’s hard for us to kind of judge it.”

Jesse Lingard has hardly featured for Manchester United this term

Lingard was keen to leave Manchester United last summer, with Newcastle United reportedly interested. However, he eventually had to stay at Old Trafford after a move failed to materialize.

Many expected the Englishman to receive more playing time this term following a fruitful loan spell at West Ham. However, Lingard has managed just 19 appearances across all competitions in the ongoing season, out of which only three have been starts.

He has accumulated just 392 minutes from those matches, averaging just over 20 minutes per appearance. With his contract also running out at the end of the season, Lingard looks certain to leave Manchester United in the summer.

