"He hasn't done himself any justice" – Frank McAvennie agrees with Roy Keane, labels Manchester United star 'disgraceful' in scathing verdict

Ex-West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has claimed that he is in agreement with Manchester United legend Roy Keane over his opinion on Anthony Martial.

Earlier this month, Keane slammed Martial for his lacklustre outing in his team's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United. He told Sky Sports (h/t Mirror):

"We forgive Martial because he scores a goal every 14 years. But let me tell you, when at Newcastle under pressure, we get that ball into you, you better get hold of that ball to get us up the pitch and a bit of breathing space. He's touching balls off and gives the ball away cheaply. You may as well go down the leagues."

Now, speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie hit out at the Manchester United star for underperforming on the pitch of late. He said:

"He has no pass marks whatsoever. He hasn't done himself any justice. There was one time a few seasons ago when he did a good trick, but that's all he's done! I agree with Roy Keane. I see him talking about Martial and [Keane] loves Manchester United, but even he doesn't like him."

McAvennie backed Keane's opinion of the 28-year-old striker, claiming:

"He says more or less the same as what I'm thinking – just like with Bruno Fernandes. There's no fight in Martial. If he's not going to fight for United at home, what chance do they have away from home? You can't just be up for one game, you have to give it every game. It's disgraceful."

Martial, who joined Manchester United in a potential £58 million deal from Monaco in 2015, has struggled to shine under Erik ten Hag. Since the start of past season, the Frenchman has registered 11 goals and five assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for his team.

Manchester United chief delivers update on Red Devils' potential transfer plans in winter

Manchester United director of football John Murtough has suggested that Erik ten Hag's outfit are unlikely to be active in the January window. He stated (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"We have seen this season that Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules have real teeth, so we have to be very careful to ensure that we remain compliant, and we will. We don't expect it to be particularly busy. There will always be opportunities."

The Old Trafford outfit, who are seventh in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 28 points from 17 games, could try to offload a number of players next month. They are reportedly keen to sell the likes of Casemiro, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho in January next year.

Earlier this summer, United signed Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Altay Bayindir for a joint sum of over £180 million.