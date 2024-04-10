"He dribbles too much" - Barcelona midfielder criticized and urged to do more by ex-Real Madrid star

Former Real Madrid playmaker Rafael van der Vaart has criticized compatriot Frenkie de Jong and urged the Barcelona star to do more in order to actualize his potential.

De Jong moved to Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for an €86 million fee and has since become one of the most talented midfielders in LaLiga. His passing range and ball control make him a huge asset in possession for Barca.

De Jong is good at recycling possession, picking out his teammates' attacking runs, and getting out of tight spaces. But that, according to Van der Vaart, isn't enough if he isn't making more tangible goal contributions.

The Netherlands international has 21 goals and 17 assists in 210 career appearances for Barcelona. He has failed to register an assist this season and has two goals in 27 appearances across competitions.

Speaking about the 26-year-old central midfielder's supposed lack of contribution in the final third, Van der Vaart said (via @TheEuropeanLad on X):

"I am a big fan of Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona's best midfielder, but it's about time he will do more. More goals, more assists. I have seen him spin around his own circle enough now. I barely see a key pass, or a pass forward. I believe he dribbles too much."

De Jong still has just over two years left on his contract at the Spotify Camp Nou. He was linked with a move to Manchester United in 2022 but refused to leave Barca despite the two clubs agreeing on an €85 million fee.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has recognized he can still improve his game

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong admitted earlier this year that he can still improve in all areas of his game.

The Dutch midfielder has been highly rated ever since he was a teenager at Ajax and has been backed to become one of the very best in the world. He still quite hasn't hit those heights yet, although he continues to be one of Xavi Hernandez's most trusted men in midfield.

Speaking about areas where he can improve, De Jong told the club's official channel in January (via BarcaUniversal):

"I think I could improve in every aspect. All the players are very top quality and there’s nobody unable to make passes or defend, so it’s more a question of making small adjustments."

De Jong was recently sidelined with an ankle injury but returned to the starting XI for Barcelona's UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday (April 10). At the time of writing, PSG led the first-leg match 2-1 with 60 minutes on the clock at the Parc des Princes.

