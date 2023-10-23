“He drinks, he laughs and makes jokes” – Inter Miami forward lifts lid on Lionel Messi attitude at MLS club

Inter Miami forward Nicolas Stefanelli recently expressed his admiration for compatriot Lionel Messi, praising his winning mentality in particular.

Messi left European football to join Inter Miami as a free agent in the summer after his two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine ace made an instant impact at the MLS side, helping them win the Leagues Cup, their first-ever trophy. He scored 10 goals in seven games in the competition.

Lionel Messi is considered by many as the greatest player of all time. Hence, his arrival at Inter Miami was met with adoration and awe by not just fans but also his teammates.

Stefanelli recently shared his experience of sharing the dressing room with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, saying (via Infobae Deportes):

“I'm looking at him all the time, his head is going to hurt from everything I look at him. It's wonderful to see what he does on the court and I also try to enjoy him as a person. In the locker room he is a wonderful person, twice as much as he is as a player."

"He's just one more: he drinks mate, he laughs and makes jokes. We are enjoying it and I think he is also enjoying coming here."

Stefanelli hailed Lionel Messi's winning mentality, referencing Inter Miami's win over FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 on penalties. He said:

"What surprised me the most is the winning mentality he has, he doesn't want to lose anything. The example is when we played with Dallas as a visitor and we lost 3-1. He scores the goal to make it 3-3 and you see that he doesn't celebrate the tie, he goes to look for the ball to make it 4-3."

He also said:

"The message he gives you as a teammate is that if this guy is going to get the ball, let's go and win it. It changes your mentality and creates that atmosphere in the team that makes it a winner.”

Messi has won almost every trophy available for club and country and is the most decorated footballer of all time with 44 trophies.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Lionel Messi's future

Inter Miami failed to qualify for the MLS playoffs this season, with their regular season ending on October 21. They will now travel to China to play two friendlies before the break of a few months until the next season.

Lionel Messi was linked with a loan move to Barcelona for the remaining months before the next MLS season. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has denied such claims, confirming that Messi will stay with the Herons.

The Argentine ace scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 14 games for Inter Miami across competitions this season. Lionel Messi recently picked up an injury and made just three appearances in nine games. Inter Miami felt his absence in a huge way, winning just one of their final nine games across competitions.