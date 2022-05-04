"He has earned it" - Paul Robinson claims Liverpool will extend the contract of 27-year-old midfielder

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita should be offered a new contract by the club. The 27-year-old has just over a year left on his current deal, but has found himself low down in Jurgen Klopp's pecking order this season.

Keita has made 34 appearances for the Reds this term, but well over half of those have come from the substitutes bench. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho are all ahead of him in central midfield.

The Guinea international started and provided an assist in Liverpool's 3-2 win at Villarreal, but was extremely poor in the first half. He has failed to ever truly nail down a first-team place since his arrival at Anfield from Red Bull Leipzig in 2018.

However, Robinson claims that the midfielder should be kept by the club, and the former Spurs shot-stopper told Football Insider:

"I think a new contract will be on the table come the summer and he has earned it. The manager trusts him, you can see that now. He is playing him in big games. It is not as if he is playing a bit-part anymore.

“The squad is being rotated but Keita is playing in big games. His performances warrant a new deal and I think he’ll get it in the summer.”

Klopp lavishes Liverpool midfielder with praise

Keita has started six of the Reds' previous nine encounters, including their most recent Premier League clash, where he scored the winner away at Newcastle.

The German manager is clearly a huge admirer of his midfielder and praised his recent spell of good form. Speaking at a press-conference before the Champions League semi-final second leg against Villarreal, Klopp said, as per Liverpool's official website:

"Long may that continue because that's crucial, that's key to everything. If you have the talent and the skillset of Naby Keita and you are not fit, then nobody sees it, that's how it is. If you then come back not in the best possible shape, all these kinds of things, that's normal physically.

"The player was never in doubt, not for a second, because he's outstanding. It's good he is now available. It's a good option, a very good option to have. Played at the weekend obviously a really good game, so we'll see how long we will use him tomorrow. A very good option."

