"He was easily the best” – Sir Alex Ferguson names his best ever Manchester United captain

Sir Alex Ferguson has named Bryan Robson as the best ever captain he had at Manchester United. The Scottish tactician was in charge of the Red Devils for 27 years.

Sir Alex Ferguson is known as one of the greatest managers in English football history. During his 27 years in charge of Manchester United, he led the team to several trophies, including 13 Premier League titles.

GOAL @goal Replacing Sir Alex Ferguson is probably the toughest job in football 😰 Replacing Sir Alex Ferguson is probably the toughest job in football 😰 https://t.co/QlvB1DhR8r

The former Aberdeen manager also had the opportunity to work with a host of world class players, including but not restricted to Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona and Wayne Rooney, during his time at Old Trafford.

The likes of Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and Steve Bruce captained Manchester United when Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm. However, it was Bryan Robson who impressed the Scot most as Red Devils skipper.

Sir Alex Ferguson has named Bryan Robson as the best captain he had during his 27 years in charge of Manchester United. He said:

“He was easily the best captain I had. I think over the period he was at United, he was the best player. The players loved him. They responded to him and he was the longest-serving captain in my time anyway. It’s difficult for a captain because sometimes he has to tell the truth to players, you know? The encouragement he’s got to give them sometimes can be quite volatile and he was like that, but the players did love him", Ferguson said in a Q&A promoting 'Robbo', a movie about the former midfielder.

Sir Alex Ferguson also lauded Bryan Robson's ability to make decisions on the pitch without having to ask the manager. He said:

“They appreciated the time he took on them and another thing, he’s the only captain I knew who could make a decision on the pitch. He didn’t need to look over to me. He would do that and that’s unusual. In fact, it’s very unusual because he had the balls to do that.”

Bryan Robson held the armband for 12 years at Manchester United, with eight of those years coming under Sir Alex Ferguson's management.

Sir Alex Ferguson was promoting Manchester United great Bryan Robson's movie

Sir Alex Ferguson spoke about Bryan Robson in a Q&A session promoting 'Robbo', a film about the England and Manchester United legend.

Manchester United @ManUtd



On the red carpet with some familiar faces at the



| @BryanRobson 🦸 𝑪𝒂𝒑𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒗𝒆𝒍 🦸On the red carpet with some familiar faces at the @RobboFilm premiere ⭐ #MUFC | @BryanRobson 🦸 𝑪𝒂𝒑𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒗𝒆𝒍 🦸On the red carpet with some familiar faces at the @RobboFilm premiere ⭐#MUFC | @BryanRobson https://t.co/QMSbjG3IVo

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bryan Robson plied his trade for Manchester United for 13 years between 1981 and 1994. The Englishman won nine trophies with the Red Devils, including two Premier League titles.

Edited by Parimal