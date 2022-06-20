“He could easily develop into something interesting” – Football expert backs Arsenal transfer decision involving 22-year-old star

French journalist Julien Laurens has claimed Arsenal's potential new signing, Fabio Vieira, could turn out to be 'something very interesting' in the future. The FC Porto star is on the verge of joining the Gunners after a deal was agreed between the two clubs.

While Arsenal are yet to confirm the transfer, FC Porto have released a statement revealing the transfer fee. The Portuguese club will get €35 million from the Gunners for the midfielder, with another €5 million in add-ons based on performances.

While speaking on ESPN FC, Laurens was full of praise for the transfer and claimed it is exactly what Mikel Arteta wanted. He spoke about the midfielder and said:

"It's what Arteta wanted. He wanted a young player. Capable of playing in all of those different positions. Very, very good on the ball to beat the press or the pressure from the opposition and left-footed, very important. They wanted someone to be able to play as a left-footer in midfield. He will maybe need a bit of time to adapt and start as a sub this season. But I think he could easily develop into something very interesting."

Jack Wilshere on Arsenal's new signing

While Laurens was praising Fabio Vieira, Jack Wilshere admitted he knew very little about the FC Porto midfielder.

He admitted to checking the FC Porto's compilations on YouTube and said on talkSPORT:

"I will be honest, I haven't heard too much about him. I put him up on YouTube when I saw it. He looks good. Everyone looks good on YouTube. But he looks like he has got a bit. Six goals and 14 assists from midfield. That's impressive. We all knew that Arsenal had to make some signings because they are in Europe."

"They need to get a bigger squad, so they are making moves, which is nice. They will know about him. Watched him, scouted him and looked at his numbers. Time will tell, so it could be a bargain."

Vieira is expected to complete his move to Arsenal this week, with reports suggesting he was in London late last week for a medical.

