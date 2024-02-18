“He eats you every time” - Luis Suarez opens up on what really makes Lionel Messi angry on the pitch

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez has made an interesting revelation on what gets teammate and close friend Lionel Messi upset when he's on the pitch. The duo have been reunited in the off-season and are set for a big season together in the MLS.

Suarez played alongside the Argentinean superstar in Barcelona when he signed with the Spanish giants from Liverpool in 2014. The pair played together for six years at the Nou Camp, forging a life-long friendship on and off the pitch, and formed two-thirds of the MSN trio.

Lionel Messi has been labelled as a bit of a villain in recent seasons as a result of his more expressive nature, which he has shown recently. There have been a number of examples, particularly in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final match against the Netherlands.

Luis Suarez recently shed light on the character of the Argentina and Inter Miami captain on La Mesa podcast, revealing that he reacts if he finds himself losing at anything. He also said that the reactions come when opponents try to get on his wrong side, and he does not back down from such contests.

“It’s hot for him to lose little games in football and in training. Maybe he’s losing at soccer, tennis, and he gets hot. If you eat (annoy) him, he gets angry. But then get ready, because he eats you every time.”

Suarez and Lionel Messi were reunited when the ex-Uruguay international signed for Inter Miami from Gremio. The pair have shown glimpses of their understanding, scoring one goal apiece in the 4-3 pre-season defeat to Al-Hilal.

Lionel Messi, Suarez set to miss out on getting Argentine wonderkid as teammate

Inter Miami have done very well in trying to strengthen and add quality to their squad in recent transfer windows. The signing of Lionel Messi was quickly followed by deals for Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, and now Luis Suarez has joined the side.

The Herons were keen on adding Argentine youngster Federico Redondo from Argentinos Juniors, but the deal is reportedly set to fall through. They had agreed on an $8 million transfer fee for the 21-year-old, but do not have the budget to fund the transfer.

They tried to reduce the transfer fee, but Argentinos Juniors are not willing to budge. They will give the MLS side an ultimatum to meet their asking price or forget about signing the talented midfielder, who has been likened to a young Busquets.