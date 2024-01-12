"He is effectively an interim coach" - Carragher delivers bold verdict on Manchester United boss Ten Hag

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has delivered a bold verdict on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Carragher said that the Dutchman is just an interim coach at Old Trafford and could be sacked if the team doesn't produce better results for the remainder of the season.

Erik ten Hag's future has become a subject of speculation due to Manchester United's poor form this season. Many believe that the Dutchman will soon be relieved of his duties, especially now that Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS has completed a 25% stake purchase at the club.

Speaking on the subject, Jamie Carragher opined that the tactician is currently a man on trial at Old Trafford and his continuity at the club leans on how his team impresses in the second half of the campaign.

"Erik ten Hag is on trial as Manchester United manager since the Ineos ‘takeover’. He is effectively an interim coach until the end of the season. Unless there is a significant upturn in results and performances, he will have to go," Carragher wrote for The Telegraph.

"If you are Sir Jim Ratcliffe and vowing to pump billions of pounds into the club, one of the first priorities is establishing whether you have a coach who represents the dynamism you want associated with your business."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to attend his first game as a Manchester United shareholder when the Red Devils lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend. Jamie Carragher believes the businessman will be asking himself whether Erik ten Hag possesses the qualities to sparehead the team he intends to build.

"Ratcliffe will attend his first United game as a major shareholder this weekend asking himself this question: is this manager a symbol of the club I want to rebuild?" the Liverpool icon added.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is closing in on an incredible record at Manchester United this weekend. If his side manage to beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the Dutchman will become the manager with the highest win rate in the club's history as he'd have 55 wins from 92 games (59.78%), according to ESPN's Gabriele Marcotti.

How has Erik ten Hag fared at Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag was appointed Manchester United manager in July 2022, coming in as replacement for interim manager Ralph Rangnick. The Dutchman enjoyed a promising start to life at Old Trafford, leading the club to the FA Cup and a top-four finish in the Premier League in his debut campaign.

This season, however, things have gone the opposite direction for the tactician. The Red Devils are nine points off the top four places following a slow start and have also been eliminated prematurely from both the Champions League and the EFL Cup.

As it stands, there's serious doubt over Ten Hag's continuity at Old Trafford. Unless there's a positive turnaround in the coming weeks, the Dutchman risks losing his job. It remains to be seen how things will pan out come the end of the campaign.