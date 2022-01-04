"He is not an elite manager" - Perry Groves questions Ralf Rangick's impact at Manchester United 

Former English winger Perry Groves has questioned whether Ralf Rangnick has the expertise to be successful at Manchester United.

The German was hired in an interim role and will step into a consulting role after his spell as manager finishes at the end of the season.

Rangnick suffered his first loss as interim manager when Manchester United succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Wolves in the Premier League on Monday.

Groves said Rangnick is not an elite manager as he did not win major trophies during his previous spells with other clubs:

"I look at him thinking he's not an elite manager. Ralf Rangnick is not an elite manager, his CV from Hannover, Schalke, Hoffenheim, and Leipzig, they're completely different entities to Manchester United."

What's he won, the cup at Schalke and the Ligapokal at Stuttgart. He would have been under trial more with the players, we know when Antonio Conte went to Spurs, all those Spurs players are on trial and they're fighting for their future because he is elite and is a proven winner."

“It's the other way round at Manchester United, well we sort of know who you are, we've heard of your name, but you haven't won anything, you're not an elite manager, and any interim that comes in, you've sussed the boss in 2 days. If you think that the boss hasn't got it, you're not going work your socks off for that boss. It doesn't work that way," he added.

Trophies may not be Manchester United’s primary focus this season

While Groves does make a fair point about Rangnick’s lack of trophies, he is perhaps harsh in his overall assessment of the German.

Rangnick was not hired by Manchester United to challenge for trophies after a poor first half of the season.

The club have lacked a clear structure for a while now. They are expected to become a proactive team on the pitch and behind the scenes and not just in the transfer market.

Rangnick’s philosophy, on the other hand, needs time to be implemented on the pitch. His system will work better with time, so we might get to see a clearer game plan a couple of months down the line.

