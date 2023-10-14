“He had England’s best defenders on the ropes” – Rio Ferdinand reserves special praise for ex-Liverpool star

Rio Ferdinand has shed light on the unparalleled skills of former Liverpool star Michael Owen. The Manchester United legend took to his 'Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE' podcast to speak candidly about the former striker's prowess.

Owen burst onto the footballing stage as a 17-year-old in 1997, scoring on his Liverpool debut and instantly announcing the arrival of a prodigious talent. Between 1997 and 2004, Owen was the fulcrum of Liverpool's attacking setup, notching up an astonishing 158 goals in 297 appearances.

Ferdinand said about Owen on FIVE (via YouTube):

“I remember, in training one time, he had England’s best defenders on the ropes, on the floor. Everyone looking around at each other again, ‘Wow! Did you see that? Leaving people in his wake.’ The fear, you could sense it. It was a joke man, seriously. England’s best.”

His blistering pace and uncanny knack for finding the net made him a powerful presence in a side that oscillated between flashes of brilliance and bouts of inconsistency. While the elusive Premier League title remained beyond their reach, Owen's exploits ensured Liverpool accrued a rich haul of silverware.

From FA Cups to League Cups and even European triumphs, Owen was instrumental in capturing four major titles in the unforgettable 2001 season alone.

Yet, to confine Owen's legacy to his club career would hardly reveal his broader contribution to the English game. Donning the Three Lions' jersey for the first time at age 18, Owen quickly established himself as an international force.

His 40 goals in 89 international appearances, including a staggering hat-trick against Germany, took the world by storm at the time.

Liverpool's audacious bid: Leroy Sane tapped as number one target to fill the imminent Mohamed Salah void

According to Mirror, Liverpool have set their sights sky-high by earmarking Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane as their prime candidate to replace Mohamed Salah. Ready to surpass their own transfer record, the Merseyside giants are laying the groundwork for an audacious swoop for the German winger.

Sane began this season in fine form with seven goals in 11 appearances and is also on the radar of La Liga titans Real Madrid. However, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is primed for a coup, aiming to shepherd the former Manchester City star back into the Premier League fold with a staggering club-record offer.

However, for Anfield, everything depends on Mohamed Salah's potential exit. The mercurial Egyptian seems destined to become the face of the Saudi Pro League next summer. The Reds are bracing themselves for lucrative offers to come flooding in.

They spurned a £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad prior to the last transfer deadline, but the fee from Salah's potential departure could finance Sane's move from Bayern.