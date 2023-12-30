"He has enough qualities to be successful" – New Barcelona signing compared to legendary Ronaldo Nazario by former sporting director

Alexandre Mattos, Athletico Paranaense's former sporting director, has stated that Barcelona striker Vitor Roque is similar to Ronaldo Nazario.

Earlier this summer, the Blaugrana secured Roque's signing in a move worth up to €61 million. They have now welcomed the player into their ranks after allowing him to continue at Athletico on loan for six months.

Ahead of his expected Barcelona debut in 2024, Mattos likened Roque to Ronaldo in an interview with RAC1. He opined (h/t Barca Universal):

"He looks a lot like Ronaldo. He is explosive, he has strength, he has the ability to score goals, he has the necessary conditions to be one of the best strikers in the world. He has enough qualities to be successful. He has strength, his mental side is very strong, and his goalscoring ability too."

Ronaldo, who is a two-time FIFA World Cup winner, bagged 47 goals in 49 games for Barcelona during his career. He also provided 13 assists.

Roque, on the other hand, is set to represent the Catalans after netting 28 goals in 81 matches, including 54 starts, for Athletico Paranaense.

Mattos asserted that the 18-year-old is best used as a striker, saying:

"He is better as a [number nine] because he is strong, he is always ready to score and he is a danger because he is very quick. Defences always have big worries about him."

Claiming that the right-footed attacker is ready for Europe, Mattos said:

"Mentally, he is ready to make the leap from Brazil to Europe, even though he is young. He has already played the Copa Libertadores as if he were playing at home. He is ready to play in Europe."

Barcelona new signing Vitor Roque reveals what Raphinha told him about the Catalans

Speaking to club media, Vitor Roque revealed what he has been told to expect at Barcelona from Raphinha. He stated (h/t Barca Blaugranes):

"Only wonderful things. That Barça is a fantastic club, perfect club, where it is easy to learn and work. But also that here the only things that matter are winning, winning and winning."

Roque, whose Barcelona contract is set to expire in June 2031, added:

"I am coming here very much looking forward to doing things, learning and enjoying myself. I've been preparing for this with my personal coach. I can't wait to play with [Robert] Lewandowski. And with Raphinha too, of course. That'll be a dream come true."

Roque, who is likely to offer competition to Robert Lewandowski, could debut in his team's La Liga encounter at UD Las Palmas on January 4.

So far, Roque has scored 34 goals in 97 club matches at senior level.