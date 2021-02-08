“He doesn't even come in line with the ball” – Manchester United legend Gary Neville slams David De Gea

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed David De Gea for allowing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score a last-minute equalizer on Saturday. Manchester United were on course to sealing all three points against Everton when the English striker scored late in injury time to steal a point for the Toffees.

David De Gea has long been one of the best goalkeepers in the world since joining Manchester United in the summer of 2011. However, the Spaniard has displayed an erroneous side to his game in recent seasons. Against Everton on Saturday, De Gea was culpable for two of the three goals conceded. And it was the Spaniard’s reluctance to close down Calvert-Lewin in the dying minutes of the game which irked Neville.

Speaking after the game, the former Manchester United skipper hammered De Gea for not coming out of the goal quicker.

“David de Gea, there, at the end. He doesn't even come in line with the ball. I think you want goalkeeper to come, as Jamie said there, and eat the striker. You just want your goalkeeper to come out there and absolutely take him out,” Neville said.

“Goalkeepers are so quick off their line nowadays it wasn't a great night for the goalkeeper, it wasn't a great night for the center-backs either and we've known from the start Manchester United needed a stronger center-back pairing. That hasn't changed. No point going on about it tonight. It's cost them,” he admitted.

Gutted with the result... we’re very disappointed but we’ll never surrender!

Learn, work harder and improve!#mufc pic.twitter.com/fQqt8FfxWu — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 7, 2021

Manchester United paid the price for their mistakes against Everton, says Neville

Manchester United were 2-0 up at half time, thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes, but ended up sharing the spoils by full-time. And Neville pointed out that the Red Devils have failed to get the results in recent games.

“If you look at the period that they're in now they've definitely turned a little bit. Draw against Arsenal, Liverpool, lost against Sheffield United, drawn tonight. So the results just starting to swing a little bit the other way,” Neville said.

GOAL Man Utd 3-3 Everton (90+5 mins)



A late, late leveller for Everton! A free-kick into the box is flicked on and Dominic Calvert-Lewin steers it in#MUNEVE — Premier League (@premierleague) February 6, 2021

The former Manchester United footballer also claimed that the Red Devils paid the price for their mistakes on Saturday.

“I have thought over the past few months that the performances haven't been fantastic and at some points, the results would catch up. But actually tonight the surprise for me was that they played well. But if you make mistakes like that in football you're going to be in serious trouble,” Neville said.