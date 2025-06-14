“He even gives you his number so you can text him” - Inter Miami star explains David Beckham’s involvement at club ahead of Club World Cup

Inter Miami defender Ian Frey has opened up about co-owner David Beckham's involvement with the players at the club ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. The Herons are set to take part in the tournament, with them facing Al-Ahly in the inaugural game on June 14.

David Beckham has been integral to Inter Miami's rise in the last few years, especially with the signing of Lionel Messi in the summer of 2023. The Englishman played a big role in convincing the legendary forward to leave European football to sign for the MLS side. After Messi's arrival, Inter Miami won their first titles in history with the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield. The Argentine's presence also paved the way for other big names to sign for Beckham's side, including Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets.

In an interview with Mirror US, 22-year-old defender Ian Frey opened up about David Beckham's involvement with the players at Inter Miami. He said (via MARCA):

"He's been here several times and greets everyone in the morning. If you need something, you can ask him. He even gives you his number so you can text him if needed. He's a great guy."

The Herons will next focus on going far in the FIFA Club World Cup, with their group stage clashes against Al-Ahly (June 14), Porto (June 19), and Palmeiras (June 23). Ian Frey is a part of the squad, although his time at Inter Miami has been marred by recurring injuries.

When David Beckham claimed Lionel Messi would stay at Inter Miami for a longer time

Messi's presentation at Miami - Source: Getty

In an interview with TIME magazine for their TIME100 event, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham opened up about Lionel Messi potentially staying at the club. The Argentine legend's contract is set to run out in December 2025, with the Herons reportedly working on renewing it.

"I think his [Lionel Messi] heart is in Miami now. Players these days, they look after themselves more. They’re playing longer. His number one passion is obviously his family. His other passion is football. As long as he’s happy, he will continue to play as long as he wants. It would be nice if he played another 10 years. I can’t see it. But you never know," Beckham said.

David Beckham added that he never expected to pull off signing Lionel Messi for the MLS side. He said:

"I could never have dreamed to have Lionel [Messi] here. As an owner, you always say that you want the best players. Does it really happen? No. And he is the best player to have ever played the game."

Lionel Messi has been game-changing for Beckham's side, leading them to their first two titles in history since joining. The Argentine was also named the MLS Most Valuable Player (MVP) last year. La Pulga has recorded 15 goals and six assists in 20 outings across competitions for the club this season.

