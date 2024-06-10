“He is even more obsessive than Cristiano Ronaldo” - When Wojciech Szczesny named player who is stricter than Ronaldo with diet 

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny once stated Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski was more obsessed with his diet than Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview in 2021. He also hailed both superstars for being ambitious enough to play at the highest possible level for a long time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as one of the greatest players of all time, winning five Ballons d'Or in his storied career. Despite being in the twilight years of his career at the age of 39, he is still performing at a high level for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo had a phenomenal season for Al-Nassr, scoring 44 goals and providing 13 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. He also scored 35 goals in the league, breaking Abderrazak Hamdallah's record of 33 goals.

While much of his success comes down to natural talent, Cristiano Ronaldo is renowned for his intensive fitness regime, dedication to his craft, and staying active. He also has a very strict diet and works with a personal dietician to eat six small meals a day, spaced every three hours (via Pinkvilla).

The Portugal icon prioritizes lean protein, whole grains, and fresh fruits to ensure he's fueled for peak performance. He also abstains from any sugary, junk, and processed foods.

Despite such high levels of dedication, Szczesny revealed Lewandowski is even more obsessed with his fitness, having shared the locker room with both megastars. In an interview with Polish outlet Przeglad Sportowy, he said (via Daily Mirror):

"They are both obsessed with work and I don't understand them both. I appreciate it, I respect it, I even like it, but it's not my cup of tea. I could have endured it for six days and then injured myself. They are both superhumanly ambitious and obsessed with reaching as high as possible. I think that, for example, when it comes to diet, Lewy is even more obsessive than Cristiano."

Lewandowski (35) is also renowned for his fitness and is still performing at a very high level for Barcelona. He had a good 2023-24 campaign, garnering 26 goals in 49 appearances.

Known for having a shredded physique, the Poland international has a special diet curated by his wife, Anna, who specializes in fitness and nutrition, giving him an edge over other stars (via SportBible).

Al-Nassr in talks with Juventus to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo and Wojciech Szczesny this summer: Reports

Former Arsenal shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny could be set for a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Knights of Najd are keen on signing a goalkeeper with David Ospina reportedly set to leave as a free agent. While they have allegedly expressed interest in signing Alisson Becker, Ederson, and Emi Martinez, Juventus' Szczesny appears to now be their top target.

Romano tweeted:

"EXCL: Al Nassr have started talks to sign Wojciech Szczesny from Juventus as new goalkeeper. Juve are prepared to sell Szczesny as Di Gregorio will join on €18m deal and new deal talks with Perin will start soon. Decision will be up to the Polish goalkeeper."

Szczesny found great success alongside Cristiano Ronaldo during the latter's three-year stint for Juventus between 2018 and 2021. They won four trophies together, including two Serie A titles.