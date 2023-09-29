"He didn't even take a sip of it" - Journalist shares anecdote from Jorge Mendes' wedding depicting Cristiano Ronaldo's 'ironclad attitude'

Journalist Massimo Franchi has recalled a Cristiano Ronaldo moment from the Portuguese footballer's former agent Jorge Mendes' wedding, depicting the player's ironclad attitude.

Franchi happens to be the inventor of the Golden Boy Award, given to the most promising footballer in the world. He recently spoke about Ronaldo's mentality and highlighted the player's determined attitude that sets him apart from the rest.

Speaking about an instance from Mendes' wedding, Franchi said (via tz.de):

"I know Ronaldo. He does everything for success. A little anecdote: I was at the wedding of his advisor at the time, Jorge Mendes. Ronaldo was there too. This big party left nothing to be desired: there was caviar, luxury crabs, the most expensive champagnes and wines - everything.

"Ronaldo only drank still water and a cola during the opulent meal. When the final champagne was poured for the last cheers to the newlywed couple, he only tasted the fine rose with his lips and then put the glass away. It was an incredibly delicious drink. But he didn't even take a sip of it. That's what I call an ironclad attitude."

Mendes was Cristiano Ronaldo's agent for most of the player's career. They parted ways at the end of 2022, right before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's move to Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo and Mendes, though, shared a great relationship. The Portugal captain stuck to his ethics even on a high-profile wedding event goes to show his determination and elite mentality on his way to the top.

Are Jorge Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo still on good terms?

Jorge Mendes was associated with Cristiano Ronaldo for most of the player's career. Ronaldo even gifted his former agent an island once.

Hence, the split between the super agent and Ronaldo came as a surprise to many. Questions arose about the status of their current professional relationship.

Speaking on the same, Mendes said earlier this year (via Record Portugal):

"Cristiano will always be in my heart. He is a special player and person for me.

"If I thought, years ago, that I could have a player with half of his value, I would sign under. All of us Portuguese should be proud of having had (him), and we have a player like him."

Jorge Mendes wasn't involved in Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer as a free agent to Al-Nassr. The super agent was a part of Ronaldo's career for almost two decades and oversaw his transfer from Sporting CP to Manchester United in 2003.