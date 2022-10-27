“He could be an ever-present” – Kevin Campbell feels Liverpool must look to sign ‘versatile’ midfielder in January despite competition from Premier League rivals

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong will be a good addition to Liverpool's midfield.

De Jong notably made headlines this summer after being pursued by the Reds' arch-rivals, Manchester United. However, he ultimately chose to stay on at the Nou Camp, where he has made just five starts across all competitions this term.

ESPN recently reported that United, Liverpool and Chelsea could try to sign him in January.

Campbell feels Jurgen Klopp's side need to upgrade their aging midfield core and believes De Jong would be a good fit alongside their current options. He told Football Insider:

“De Jong is a brilliant player. If he becomes available, there will be a lot of top clubs after him. I could see him operating in the Liverpool midfield alongside Thiago, Fabinho or [Jordan] Henderson. He is so versatile. He has even played centre-half in Spain.”

The Englishman continued:

“Is he a Liverpool type of player? I think he is. He can do that kind of job. He could be an ever-present. I’m sure Man United would still be interested though. Erik ten Hag is a big fan. Imagine De Jong alongside Casemiro.”

Liverpool's midfield played a key role in their win against AFC Ajax

The entire Liverpool team came under the scanner following their 1-0 Premier League loss away to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on October 22. However, the Reds responded well to get back to winning ways by beating AFC Ajax 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 26).

Jurgen Klopp's side were excellent in Amsterdam and thoroughly dominated the hosts, who had just two shots on target all night. Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez got on the scoresheet, but it was the team's midfield that ran the show.

Harvey Elliott, who scored the Reds' third goal, was the standout performer in the centre of the park. He completed 83% of his passes and a dribble, while winning all of his four attempted ground duels.

Meanwhile, Fabinho, who started in defensive midfield, completed 88% of his passes. The Brazilian also recorded six successful duels, a tackle, two clearances and two interceptions.

Captain Jordan Henderson also endured a superb individual game, recording the assist for Salah's opener and completing 88% of his passes. He recorded a key pass, an interception and two tackles. However, Henderson had to be substituted in the 71st minute after picking up an injury.

(All stats via Sofascore)

