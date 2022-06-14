"He has every attribute to suit Liverpool" - Glen Johnson says Premier League superstar would be brilliant in Jurgen Klopp's team

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson believes Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-min would be a brilliant signing for Jurgen Klopp's side. He added that the South Korean star would score a lot more goals than he does presently and has the attributes to gel with the Anfield outfit quickly.

Son was previously linked with the Reds (as per Liverpool Echo) as a replacement for Sadio Mane. As per the BBC, the Senegalese has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and has hinted that he wants to leave the Reds this summer.

But, Heung-min Son wasn't nominated for PFA Players' Player of the Year OR in the PFA Team of the Year... 🤔 - First Asian to ever win a Golden Boot in Europe's top 5 leagues- Carried Spurs to Champions League places- Scored against Manchester City, Liverpool & ArsenalBut, Heung-min Son wasn't nominated for PFA Players' Player of the Year OR in the PFA Team of the Year... 🤔 https://t.co/Cifixr4H5G

While speaking to Betting Odds, Johnson was quizzed about the recent rumors that suggested Liverpool's interest in Son. He said:

"I'm a massive fan of Son. I think if there was ever the opportunity of him moving to Anfield, then that would be a magnificent signing. I think he would score even more goals than he has at Tottenham. Let's face it, he'd be in a better team, playing in more games and having more chances created for him."

He added:

"I think he'd be an unbelievable signing. I think he has every attribute to suit the L'pool team and I can see him scoring bundles of goals if they sign him."

Son shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah last season, scoring 23 goals, helping Tottenham finish fourth in the table.

Stewart Downing believes Liverpool should sign Son Heung-Min from Tottenham

Like Glen Johnson, former Liverpool winger Stewart Downing also believes the Reds should make a move for Son Heung-min if possible. He added that the South Korean is the perfect replacement for Sadio Mane and told Live Score:

"They should try and get Son from Tottenham. I think he would be amazing for L'pool. It's not going to be easy to get him, and he would probably cost a lot of money. While I think L'pool have already got good players who can step up, it might take some time [to replace Mane]."

Speaking about the other possible options, Downing added:

"I've seen Bowen linked. I think he's a bit different to Mane; he does a bit more work off the ball. Dembele was also linked. I think he would be the one because you want pace as that's how L'pool play. For me, it would probably be Dembele or Son. But Son will be difficult to take from Spurs."

Son penned a new deal at Tottenham last summer, keeping him at the club until 2025 (via BBC).

