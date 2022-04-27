“He had everyone together in the bar” – Jordan Henderson recollects how ‘different’ Jurgen Klopp reacted to traumatic loss at Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has recalled the time when Liverpool were beaten by Unai Emery's Sevilla in the Europa League final. The Liverpool captain revealed Jurgen Klopp insisted that the players enjoyed a boozy night despite the loss.

Liverpool were looking to win their first trophy under Klopp when Sevilla made a stunning comeback and won 3-1 in the final. Unai Emery's men scored three goals in the second half after going down 1-0 right at halftime.

David Maddock @MaddockMirror



For Jordan Henderson, the moment he knew something special was stirring, was the moment Klopp walked into Anfield.

#LFC twitter.com/MirrorFootball… Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Jordan Henderson recalls boozy night Jurgen Klopp put Liverpool on road to glory | @MaddockMirror Jordan Henderson recalls boozy night Jurgen Klopp put Liverpool on road to glory | @MaddockMirrormirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/JUpBcbTr8A Klopp's special genius is seen in the darkest moments before the dawn. In 2016 he saw things even his players couldn't...to stand now on the verge of history.For Jordan Henderson, the moment he knew something special was stirring, was the moment Klopp walked into Anfield. Klopp's special genius is seen in the darkest moments before the dawn. In 2016 he saw things even his players couldn't...to stand now on the verge of history.For Jordan Henderson, the moment he knew something special was stirring, was the moment Klopp walked into Anfield.#LFC twitter.com/MirrorFootball…

While recollecting the final, Henderson claimed Klopp did not let the players sit in their hotel rooms and instead asked them to meet up at the bar. He said:

"That night always sticks out to me, I always remember it. Going back to the hotel, all the lads were disappointed, you want to go back to your room, not see anybody, get your head down. But the gaffer was very different from what I had ever seen before. It always sticks in my mind.

"He had everyone together in the bar. I felt as though he knew it was the start of something special to come. As a player it is very difficult to think that when you've just lost a final. Yet he sort of knew what was coming in the next few years - and he has proven it was the start of something special.

"We didn't see it, because we had just lost the final, we were devastated so it was more difficult as players to see past that moment. But that is why it stuck out because the manager was different, his mentality was different. Yes he was disappointed, but I felt he knew it was the start, and I felt that confidence transmitted to the players and we used that as motivation to try and get better."

Jurgen Klopp's time at Liverpool

The loss was the first under Jurgen Klopp in a final, but Liverpool have been on a different level under the German.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jordan Henderson on Jurgen Klopp:



"I felt as though there was something special building as soon as the manager came in, the whole lift he gave the club." Jordan Henderson on Jurgen Klopp:"I felt as though there was something special building as soon as the manager came in, the whole lift he gave the club." 📺 Jordan Henderson on Jurgen Klopp:"I felt as though there was something special building as soon as the manager came in, the whole lift he gave the club." 🔴 https://t.co/x1I8zfLc3A

He has turned things around for the club and has won the Champions League, Premier League, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup once in his spell at Anfield so far.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava