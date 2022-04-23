“He has everything” – Diogo Jota backs Liverpool target to become ‘one of the greatest players’

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has sung the praises of the Reds' transfer target Jude Bellingham. At 18-years-old, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder has established himself as one of European football's top midfielders.

Bellingham left Championship side Birmingham City to join the Bundesliga giants in 2020 for €26 million, according to Transfermarkt. The teenager has since played 86 times for the BVB, scoring 10 goals, across competitions. In his first senior Dortmund appearance, he became the historic club's youngest ever goalscorer.

At last summer's European Championship, Bellingham became the youngest ever player to participate in the competition's history.

The Mirror has previously reported that Liverpool would love to sign the midfielder. Jota is certainly an admirer of the English wonderkid. When the Liverpool attacker was asked about Bellingham on PlayStation's YouTube channel, he said, as per HITC Sport:

“He has everything for a complete midfielder. I think he will be one of the greatest players in the future."

GOAL @goal Jamie Carragher warns Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham to 'run' from Man Utd Jamie Carragher warns Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham to 'run' from Man Utd 😅 https://t.co/TQC5cGPAOD

Could Liverpool sign Jude Bellingham this summer?

There is no doubt the Birmingham-born midfielder would improve nearly any side in world football, with demand being high for one of Europe's hottest talents.

Bellingham would fit in well with Jurgen Klopp's midfield three. He would face competition from the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson if he chose to move to Anfield.

However, with Dortmund's star striker Erling Haaland reportedly set to join Manchester City this summer, the Germans are unlikely to sell their two brightest prospects in the same window.

𝙁𝙎 🐝 @Fs_BVB



Big game player. Jude Bellingham has 3 assists in his last 2 games against Bayern MunichBig game player. Jude Bellingham has 3 assists in his last 2 games against Bayern MunichBig game player.🌟 https://t.co/Rlcq6TR86L

BVB are well known for selling their star players to clubs with far more financial resources than they posses.

Jadon Sancho, Ousmane Dembele, Christian Pulisic, and Mario Gotze are just a few examples of players who have left Signal Iduna Park in recent times for a huge profit.

However, those marquee sales were all completed in separate seasons, with the exception of Demebele. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sold to Arsenal in 2017, and Dortmund were determined to keep the French wonderkid at the club. But Barcelona eventually prized him away.

However, with the deal coming late in the summer window, the Spanish side were forced to pay €140 million for the winger. This, Transfermarkt claims is the third most expensive transfer in history.

Bild reports that Dortmund are ready to make Bellingham their "boss on the pitch" next season, and he is also being considered to play in the number 10 role. The report also claims that Liverpool would have to cough up over £85 million if they want to sign the 18-year-old.

Interesting times lie ahead for the talented player. Whichever club he ends up in, the fans would love to see him in action.

𝙁𝙎 🐝 @Fs_BVB



This kid is something special. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 It’s the 80th min, your team is 6-0 up and yet Jude Bellingham is still runningThis kid is something special. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 It’s the 80th min, your team is 6-0 up and yet Jude Bellingham is still runningThis kid is something special. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💎 https://t.co/OWZRE5UKeX

Edited by Akshay Saraswat