“He does everything else, he’s been brilliant” – Ex-Premier League star feels Mikel Arteta should not worry about Arsenal man’s recent form

Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison has claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shouldn't be worried despite forward Gabriel Jesus' recent goal drought.

Jesus joined the Gunners at the start of the season from Manchester City for £45 million. He has since scored five goals and provided seven assists in 17 games across all competitions. However, the Brazilian striker hasn't scored in his last eight games.

That said, Jesus' game transcends beyond his goalscoring record. He is an excellent build-up player with his passing and dribbling abilities and has contributed assists for the team.

Morrison pointed that fact out and said that Jesus will contribute to Arsenal's playing style even if he doesn't score. He further added that Arteta shouldn't be worried about the Brazilian's recent barren run.

While speaking to Gillette Labs Soccer Saturday, Morrison said (via Football.London):

"He does everything else, he's been brilliant, At the moment, they can manage without him because other players are stepping up to the mark and scoring goals like Martinelli. They've got people like Odegaard and even Xhaka and Partey are scoring goals from midfield."

He further added:

"I'm telling you now, he'll be thinking about it. You can see he's snatching at chances. Even against Forest, he probably could have come off with the match ball. But I wouldn't worry about it, they're still winning football matches and he's not scoring goals. He's having a big effect on the game outside the box."

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 31 points on the board from 12 games. They are set to take on Chelsea in an away clash next on November 6.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on Takehiro Tomiyasu's injury

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu came on as a 73rd-minute substitute during Arsenal's latest UEFA Europa League clash against FC Zurich on November 2. However, the Japan international limped off with an injury issue with two minutes left to play.

Mikel Arteta recently provided an update on the full-back's injury, saying (via arsenal.com):

“We don’t know [what the issue is]. He felt something and we didn’t want to take any risks. With the amount of games that we’re playing, it’s part of it. It can happen in training, it can happen in games and unfortunately, it happened to Tomi today."

