"He does everything" – Joe Gomez claims Liverpool star is going to be a legend at Anfield

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has lavished praise on Mohamed Salah for his fine training regimen, asserting that the forward will be a Reds legend at the end of his stint at Anfield.

Salah, 31, has cemented himself as one of the Reds' most integral members since arriving from AS Roma for £36.9 million in 2017. He has helped his team lift seven trophies so far, including the 2019-20 Premier League title and the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League.

Apart from toppling a number of goalscoring records, the former Chelsea man has also bagged a host of personal honors during his time at Anfield. He has won three Premier League Golden Boots, two PFA Players' Player of the Year awards and one Puskas award among others.

During an interaction on the On The Judy podcast, Gomez shed light on how the two-time FWA Footballer of the Year keeps himself in shape. He said:

"There's nobody in the dressing room who trains as though they are big time as everyone is accountable. If they aren't applying themselves, nobody can't do it. What Mo has done, he's going to be a legend at the club but he still applies himself and he works hard every day, he's in the gym an hour before and he does everything."

Salah, whose current contract is set to expire in June of 2025, has established himself as a Liverpool legend with his goalscoring exploits. He is currently fifth on his club's all-time top scorers list with 192 goals in 315 matches across all competitions, also registering 83 assists.

A left-footed inside forward blessed with pace, dribbling and finishing, the Egyptian has opened the ongoing campaign on a brilliant note. He has scored six goals and provided four assists in just 748 minutes of action, spread across 10 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool star likened to Mohamed Salah by journalist

Speaking on GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones claimed that Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai could potentially cement himself as a club legend like Mohamed Salah in the future. He elaborated:

"Some people have been caught off guard by how good Szoboszlai is. He's a guy I've had an eye on for years now. Liverpool have got an absolute gem in him. And in the way that Salah did make himself an Anfield legend, I honestly think he could do the same thing."

Szoboszlai, 22, joined the Anfield outfit from RB Leipzig for over £60 million earlier this summer. He has found the back of the opposition net for his new club twice so far, making 11 appearances along the way.

A former Liefering and RB Salzburg midfielder, the Hungarian has effectively filled in as a replacement for ex-Liverpool star Jordan Henderson. His physical prowess and pressing awareness have helped him settle in at Klopp's side with ease so far this season.