"He has everything" - Jose Mourinho hails ‘incredible’ Real Madrid superstar, claims Ballon d'Or contender doesn't have one best quality

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has waxed lyrical about Jude Bellingham who he says has everything. The English superstar has enjoyed a groundbreaking start at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mourinho heralded Bellingham in a glowing assessment of the young midfielder. The Portuguese tactician said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Jude Bellingham? Incredible. His best quality? He has everything, there is no best quality."

Bellingham, 20, has broken records during the early stages of his Real Madrid career. He joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million last summer, making him the La Liga giants' second-most-expensive signing in history.

The Birmingham City academy graduate has bagged 22 goals and 10 assists in 39 games across competitions. He eclipsed Madrid icons Cristiano Ronaldo, Pruden, and Alfredo di Stefano's joint record of 13 goals in 15 games by scoring 14 goals in his first 15 games.

Bellingham's mesmerizing form has helped Carlo Ancelotti's side win La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana. He's third in La Liga's goalscoring rankings despite playing in a No.10 role.

Ancelotti feels the 29-cap England international or Vinicius Junior deserves to win this year's Ballon d'Or. He said (via the source above):

"The Ballon d'Or should go to Bellingham and Vinicius."

Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy at last year's Ballon d'Or ceremony. He's second favorite with Betting company Bet365 to win the Ballon d'Or, behind frontrunner Vinicius.

Jose Mourinho defended Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham's celebration insisting it wasn't arrogance

Jude Bellingham's pose has become synonymous with the Real Madrid star.

Bellingham has created an iconic celebration pose with the majority of the 22 goals he's scored this season. Real Madrid's newest superstar celebrates by holding his arms wide open and aloft.

Some rival fans have accused the Englishman of slight arrogance but Mourinho doesn't think that's the case. Los Blancos' former coach told FIVEUK that he lets the world know he's here:

"When Jude Bellingham scores and opens his arms to celebrate, it shows character. It’s not arrogance, it’s just ‘here I am, I did it again'. When you see the kid [Bellingham], you see someone with a big personality."

Bellingham's maturity has impressed many as he's shown leadership qualities beyond his years. He's excelled in a team that boasts experienced stars such as Luka Modric, 38, and Toni Kroos, 34, and they've taken to him.

The former Dortmund youngster will face his former club in this season's UEFA Champions League final. Ancelotti's side take the Bundesliga giants on at Wembley on June 1.