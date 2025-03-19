“He has everything, he is a legend” - Dean Huijsen picks Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-Real Madrid teammate as his idol

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has labeled Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos as his idol. The 19-year-old, who is making his mark in the Premier League, opened up about his admiration for the former Los Blancos captain.

In an interview with Relevo, Huijsen said (via Fabrzio Romano on X):

“My idol is Sergio Ramos, he’s a reference. For me, the best center-back in history, He has everything, he’s a legend."

Born in the Netherlands, Huijsen went to Spain when he was younger and honed his craft at Malaga’s youth academy before moving to Juventus in 2021. Last season, he had a successful loan spell at Roma, but in 2024, he made the switch to Bournemouth.

His performances have attracted interest from top clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United. Like Ramos, Huijsen is a strong, composed defender with attributes that have made him one of Europe’s most sought-after young centre-backs.

Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo have both left Europe entirely, with their careers going on currently in Mexico and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

Real Madrid superstar set to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo and break record

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe is on the verge of making history at the club as he continues to chase a long-standing club record for goals in his debut season. It is the most goals scored by a player in all competitions during their first season with the Spanish giants (via Football Espana).

By scoring 31 goals so far, Mbappe is now the fourth player in Madrid history to end his first season on the score sheet with the most goals. He has eclipsed Ronaldo Nazario’s 30 in the 2002/03 season. Next to fall under his sights are Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruud van Nistelrooy, who both netted 33 goals in their first seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Ivan Zamorano’s record of 37 goals in the 1992/93 campaign is the real target. With Real Madrid still chasing trophies on several fronts, Mbappe has several more chances to pass both Ronaldo and Van Nistelrooy before he makes one last, concerted effort to break Zamorano’s mark.

If the Frenchman maintains his level, he could make history come the end of the season. And should he hit that milestone, Kylian Mbappe will have once again justified all the hype surrounding his long-awaited transfer to the Bernabeu.

