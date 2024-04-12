“He had everything in his locker” - Fabregas names surprise ‘toughest opponent’ despite playing against Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has named Steven Gerrard as his toughest opponent despite playing against Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his storied career.

Fabregas established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world more than a decade ago, plying his trade for Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea. The Spaniard won 11 trophies at the club level, including two Premier League titles. On the international front, he won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

During his prime, Fabregas came up against Europe's elite, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, he chose Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as his toughest opponent.

He told SPORTbible (via talkSPORT):

"I always felt he had everything in his locker. He could dictate play, he could score goals, do assists, make runs in behind. Offensively he was very strong."

"You always felt that when you were coming up against him you had to be at the top of your game otherwise you would be in trouble because he was very consistent. He was always an eight, seven, eight, seven [out of 10]. For me he was a role model and someone, looking back, I really appreciate playing against. I learned a lot from him," Fabregas added.

Gerrard is considered to be one of the best Premier League midfielders of all time. He netted 186 goals and provided 157 assists in 710 appearances across competitions for the Reds.

Saudi football expert provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future in Saudi Pro League amid Lionel Messi chants by fans

Saudi football expert Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the Saudi Pro League. The Lionel Messi taunts by fans are said to be irking the Portugal ace, however, he is expected to remain in the Middle East for another season.

Ronaldo became the first European superstar to join the Saudi Pro League back in January 2023. Despite being in the twilight years of his career, the 39-year-old has been performing at a high level for Al-Nassr, netting 36 goals and registering 12 assists in 37 appearances this season.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has been subjected to Lionel Messi chants by fans regularly, leading to frustrated outbursts. This was seen once again when Ronaldo was given a straight red card for a poor foul during Al-Nassr's 2-1 loss to Al-Hilal earlier this week as they crashed out of the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals.

Jacobs told talkSPORT (via GOAL):

“I think he’ll do another season. I think Ronaldo still feels that he’s the one capitalizing on this. So there’s a personal aspect that feeds into maybe his ego that he started all of this. By the same token, he’s frustrated. Al Nassr are second, they're out of the Saudi Super Cup, and he got sent off late in a game against Al Hilal."

"And every time he does anything wrong, opposition fans are chanting the name ‘Leo Messi’. And that juxtaposition of Messi winning the World cup, Ronaldo being in Saudi Arabia, I think is really irking him. I expect him to do one more season, but quite clearly there's aspects out there now that are irritating Ronaldo. Particularly, and oddly at this stage of his career, when people are chanting the name Lionel Messi at him,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract is due to run until the summer of 2025. It is currently unclear if he will extend his contract in the Saudi Pro League or not.

