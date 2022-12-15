"He has everything" - Rio Ferdinand in awe of France star's 'incredible' display in 2-0 Morocco win 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was in awe of France star Aurelien Tchouameni's incredible performance during the 2-0 FIFA World Cup semi-final win against Morocco.

Les Bleus came into the tournament without two superstar midfielders, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante. Both players were fundamental to Didier Deschamps' side's triumph in Russia four years ago.

Tchouameni had big shoes to fill. He has done the job flawlessly so far. The former AS Monaco star has been absolutely phenomenal during the tournament in Qatar.

Ferdinand lauded the 22-year-old's performance as he said after the game against Morocco (via Madrid Zone):

“Listen Tchouaméni is a young kid, he’s going to make mistakes but he’s a superb talent, he produces moments out of nowhere, incredible player.”

The former Manchester United defender further added:

“Replacing Pogba in a XI is not at all an easy job but so far Tchouaméni has been superb.”

Ferdinand went on to add:

“Tchouaméni showed why he plays for Real Madrid, has the patience, talent, control, he has everything.”

Tchouameni scored France's opening goal when Deschamps' side defeated England in the quarter-final of the tournament. He scored a magnificent long-range effort from outside the box during the game.

He was an important piece of Carlo Ancelotti's puzzle at Real Madrid before the FIFA World Cup break. Since arriving in the summer, the Frenchman made 18 appearances for Los Blancos, starting 16 of those games.

Aurelien Tchouameni voiced his support for France teammate after FIFA World Cup win against England

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

While Tchouameni's performances on the field have earned plaudits, he showed a different side of himself when Les Bleus defeated England in the quarter-finals.

Following the win, Tchouameni voiced his support for France teammate Hugo Lloris after the Tottenham Hotspur star was criticized by the English media. Tchouameni said (via Tribal Football):

"According to the English press, Hugo Lloris was the weakest link on our team. It's bulls***! All sorts of things are always said in the press, but the most important thing is to prove ourselves to the group, and he did today. We are really happy to have him on our team."

Not only is the Real Madrid star a great player in the making, but he also displayed leadership skills with that gesture.

