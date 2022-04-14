“He had everything” – Steven Gerrard names best player he played with at Liverpool

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has revealed the best player he has ever played with during his time at the club.

The current Aston Villa manager has lined up alongside some of the finest footballers the Premier League has seen during his 710 appearances for the Reds.

When Gerrard was asked by former England teammate Gary Neville on the Overlap YouTube channel who was the best of them all, he bluntly named Luis Suarez.

The former Reds captain played in midfield behind some truly world-class strikers in his time at Anfield, including Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen and Fernando Torres. But the 41 year-old said he was immediately blown away by how good Suarez was when he joined from Ajax in 2011.

Gerrard claimed that former teammate and defender Jamie Carragher was scared about playing against him in training every day.

He added:

"I'd say Suarez just because he had everything.

"Suarez was just different you just felt no matter who you're playing you had a feeling he was going to win you the game, every game, didn't matter who it was.

The Uruguayan international made a stunning impact during his three-and-a-half seasons at Anfield, scoring 82 goals in 137 appearances for the club.

He is mostly remembered for netting 31 times in 33 Premier League games in the 2013/14 season. His goalscoring exploits dragged Liverpool to within a whisker of their first top-flight championship since 1990, before they ultimately fell agonizingly short. Suarez departed for Barcelona that summer.

Gerrard looking to bring another ex-Liverpool teammate to back to the Premier League

Luis Suarez's contract at Atletico Madrid is expiring this summer. The Mail has reported that Aston Villa would be interested in offering the 35 year-old the chance to return to English football.

With Gerrard once again praising his former teammate, the move would be another coup for the former England midfielder. He had already convinced another of his former teammates Philippe Coutinho to join his side on-loan in January 2022.

The Brazilian midfielder played alongside Gerrard at Anfield for three seasons and has been a success so far in his spell at Villa Park after a difficult few years. The 29-year-old followed Suarez's footsteps to join Barca from Liverpool, but has now been loaned out on two separate occasions.

However, Villa are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table. With Suarez surely wanting one more crack at the Champions League, the move seems unlikely to take place this summer.

