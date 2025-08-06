"He has everything to be this unique player" - When Samuel Eto'o named player who'd become the 'biggest' after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Barcelona superstar Samuel Eto'o once predicted that Kylian Mbappe would become the biggest footballing star of his generation, taking over from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He felt Mbappe possessed all the qualities to lead and dominate the footballing world after the legendary duo.
During a conversation with AS in 2021, Eto'o stated that the timing of Mbappe's rise to fame was favorable, considering that Ronaldo and Messi were nearing the end of their respective careers. The 44-year-old had also hoped that the Frenchman would be the subsequent dominant force for a decade and a half, saying (via GiveMeSport):
“He (Kylian Mbappe) is there and it has arrived at a good moment, in which Messi and Cristiano (Ronaldo), the gods of football, are in the night of their careers due to age and Mbappe is arriving. I hope he will be the biggest for the next 10 or 15 years. He has everything to be this unique player that soccer needs after these two monsters.”
Mbappe has proven to be a force to be reckoned with despite recent setbacks. The forward is known for his blistering pace and finishing capacity. His rise to fame came during a period when the dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi overshadowed other players.
Considering that he also became a FIFA World Cup winner at age 19, several individuals predicted that he could surpass the extraordinary heights that Messi and Ronaldo had established. However, despite several achievements at the club international level, the Real Madrid forward is yet to win the Ballon d’Or.
Meanwhile, the rise of other players such as Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland of Manchester City has arguably reduced Mbappe's dominance. As he continues to strive for greatness, Mbappe has so far scored 334 goals and registered 132 assists in 442 club career games.
"He is very good" - When Cristiano Ronaldo commented on Kylian Mbappe
Cristiano Ronaldo said earlier this year that Kylian Mbappe was an outstanding player. He also backed the forward to deliver at Real Madrid and urged the supporters to support him.
Speaking to La Sexta in February 2025, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said (via GOAL):
“Take care of him. Take care of him. I'm telling the Real Madrid fans... Take care of the kid. Mbappe is very good and Real Madrid has to help him and protect him. I have no doubt that Mbappe will bring a lot of joy to Real Madrid fans.”
The French forward joined Los Blancos on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the 2024 summer window. During the initial phase of his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, he struggled to deliver in front of the goal.
However, Mbappe eventually picked up and was arguably the LaLiga giants' best player last season. In 59 appearances, he registered 44 goals and five assists.