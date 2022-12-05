"He does everything well" - Harry Kane lavishes praise on 'fantastic' Liverpool target

England skipper Harry Kane has heaped praise on Liverpool-linked central midfielder Jude Bellingham following the Three Lions’ 2022 FIFA World Cup win over Senegal.

Gareth Southgate’s side took on Senegal in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday night (4 December). Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka secured a comfortable 3-0 win for the European outfit, setting up a lucrative quarter-final clash with defending champions France.

Liverpool target Bellingham superbly assisted Henderson’s goal in the 38th minute. Ten minutes later, he charged through the middle of the park, evading challenges, before laying the ball off to Phil Foden on the left flank. Foden played a simple pass to Kane inside the box, who put his boot through the ball and found the back of the net.

Speaking after the game, Kane lauded the Borussia Dortmund star’s maturity and leadership skills. He told the press (h/t HITC):

“Jude is a fantastic player, he does everything well. I like Jude a lot, a good person, mature for his age and great leadership skills. All I would say is keep working and keep learning.”

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal X News #Bellingham : Been told that #MUFC hardly has a chance anymore. Triple fight: Liverpool, City, Real! #LFC & Klopp pushing! But not at any price due to FFP. Price: Up to €150m! JB is LFCs top target for central midfield - next to 2 players from South America. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 X News #Bellingham: Been told that #MUFC hardly has a chance anymore. Triple fight: Liverpool, City, Real! #LFC & Klopp pushing! But not at any price due to FFP. Price: Up to €150m! JB is LFCs top target for central midfield - next to 2 players from South America. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/8ivToevjAb

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed Bellingham is Liverpool’s top target for the summer. It has been claimed that the Reds are locked in a three-way battle with Manchester City and Real Madrid for Bellingham.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. are supposedly willing to splurge up to €150 million for the 19-year-old midfielder. Bellingham’s current deal with Dortmund expires in June 2025.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson repays Gareth Southgate’s faith with a brilliant performance

England boss Gareth Southgate made a couple of brave calls against Senegal, one of which was picking Reds skipper Jordan Henderson ahead of Chelsea ace Mason Mount. Henderson did complete justice to the faith Southgate showed in him, running the show in the middle of the park and scoring an excellent goal in the 38th minute.

Bellingham squared the ball to the Liverpool skipper from the left, and he made no mistake slotting it past Edouard Mendy with a side-footed finish. The goal aside, Henderson delivered two accurate long balls, completed 39 passes (88.6% accuracy), won all three of his ground duels, attempted two tackles, and blocked a shot.

