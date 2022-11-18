“He has everything… whereas Ronaldo is more of a goalscorer” – Wayne Rooney backs Lionel Messi and Argentina as favorites to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Wayne Rooney has backed Lionel Messi-led Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup while comparing the Argentine to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former England international has claimed that Argentina have a fantastic team to support their skipper at the Qatar tournament.

Rooney has claimed that La Albiceleste will be full of confidence following their Copa America triumph last year. He stated that they will also have an advantage due to the warm weather. He told The Times:

"For me, Argentina are the favourites. Unlike in 2018, they have plenty of good, solid players around Lionel Messi such as Lautaro Martínez, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul and of course Angel Di Maria."

He added:

"Winning the Copa America last year will have given them confidence and has taken a bit of pressure off them. The climate will suit them too. The only thing they are missing is a No 9, that focal point in attack, but I think they will be really dangerous."

Despite being long-term teammates previously with Ronaldo at Manchester United, Rooney has insisted that Messi is the best player of all time.

The Englishman claimed that Ronaldo is an out-and-out goalscorer whereas the Argentina captain is an all-round player. He added:

"Everyone has different views on Messi and Ronaldo but I have said many times that I think Messi is the best. I have watched lots of videos of Diego Maradona, who was a similar player, but Messi is better. He has everything — the way he controls games, his dribbling, his assists — whereas Ronaldo is more of a goalscorer."

He added:

"It would be a great story for football if either Messi or Ronaldo won the World Cup. I have heard some of the Argentine players saying that they want to win it for Messi. That’s crazy — and might only increase the pressure on them."

Ronaldo made headlines by slamming Manchester United in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan earlier this week.

His explosive interview included several stunning remarks, including calling Rooney one of the 'rats' for criticizing him often.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will both be keen to clinch the FIFA World Cup

The two legendary players have dominated world football for so many years now but are yet to win the FIFA World Cup.

The two football icons are set to join the exclusive five FIFA World Cups club in the upcoming edition. They will follow the footsteps of Antonio Carbajal, Gianluigi Buffon, Rafa Marquez and Lothar Matthaus.

Mexican internationals Andres Guardado and Guillermo Ochoa are also set to accompany Messi and Ronaldo on the list as well.

This is highly likely to be the last FIFA World Cup for both players and they will surely be desperate to clinch the trophy.

