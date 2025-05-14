"He was evil" - Patrice Evra says Sir Alex Ferguson would go to jail if he was still Manchester United boss in new revelation about hostile Red Devils

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has admitted that Sir Alex Ferguson's methods of management would be criminal in today's age. The 83-year-old is widely considered one of the most successful coaches in the game, but it came with a rather stern approach.

Ad

Ferguson was at Old Trafford from 1986 till 2013, winning 13 English top-flight titles in the process. Opening up about the hostile environment in the dressing room during Ferguson's reign, Evra told the SDS podcast (via Daily Mail):

"If Ferguson was coaching right now he would probably end up in jail. There's no way Ferguson would not be in jail with what he would do to."

Ad

Trending

"Do you know how many players I saw cry because he gave them the hairdryer, throwing boots - he was evil."

Narrating a specific incident that involved a young Danny Welbeck in a friendly game, Evra added:

"[Wayne] Rooney gave the ball to Welbeck but he missed the penalty. 'We lost the game but it was a friendly, like a 45 minute game. When we got back into the dressing room, Ferguson [shouted] 'Welbeck!'"

Ad

"'Who the f*** do you think you are? Coming in the first team, taking a penalty'. I was like 'boss, it's just a friendly game'. He was like 'F*** the friendly game'."

Evra himself was with the Red Devils from 2006 to 2014, where he won five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy, among other honors.

Manchester United close to sealing deal for Premier League attacker, amid competition from Arsenal- Reports

Matheus Cunha

Manchester United are reportedly close to sealing a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha in the summer transfer window. The news comes from Goal Brasil, who say that Arsenal are also looking to sign the 25-year-old forward (via Metro).

Ad

As per this report, the Red Devils will be paying the player's £62.5 million release clause and £2.5 million in add-ons. However, the deal is not complete, with discussions over personal terms between Cunha and Manchester United still ongoing.

That being said, it is claimed that the Brazilian is keen to play under current Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim. The attacker has been in top form throughout the campaign, having made 34 appearances across competitions, bagging 17 goals and six assists.

He's a versatile player, who can operate as a striker, in the number 10 space and on the left flank, based on the needs of his team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More