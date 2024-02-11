"He is an example for many players these days" - Ten Hag praises Manchester United star after 2-1 win over Aston Villa

Erik ten Hag has praised Scott McTominay after Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win against Aston Villa on Sunday (February 11).

The Red Devils found themselves in a tough spot after Douglas Luiz's 67th-minute goal canceled out Rasmus Hojlund's opener (17'). McTominay, who started the game on the bench, came on in the 73rd minute with his team in need of a goal at Villa Park.

Although the Scotland international plays as a defensive midfielder, he has shown in recent months that he is a potent goal-scorer as well. He proved his worth in the final third yet again as he got on the end of a Diogo Dalot cross to head in the winner in the 86th minute.

McTominay now has eight goals and two assists in 28 games across competitions this season. He has also netted seven times in his last 10 games for Scotland. After the win, Ten Hag told the BBC (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"You have to credit a player like Scott McTominay. He is an example for many players these days. There are not many players any more who are ready for every minute they can be on the pitch. He is always ready to come on and make a difference."

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United were reportedly eager to sell him last summer but the player apparently refused a transfer. The 27-year-old's contract at Old Trafford doesn't expire before June 2025.

Roy Keane says Manchester United star must keep scoring goals to help his team reach top 4

Roy Keane has stated that Rasmus Hojlund has turned his form around at Manchester United and will be crucial to their top-four hopes.

The 21-year-old striker joined from Atalanta last summer for £72 million but missed the first few weeks of action owing to a back injury. After a slow start to the season, he has now scored in each of his five league games while also providing two assists.

Speaking about Hojlund before the clash at Villa Park, Keane said, via Manchester Evening News:

"I think it was tough when he first came to the club. If you think about it, he arrived on the back of an injury and he came into a United team not playing with any great belief and they weren't creating that many chances for him.

"But he has turned that around in the last few weeks through hard work and a bit of desire. His confidence [has improved]; when you put the ball in the back of the net, it just lifts it. If United want to get in the top four or five, then he has to continue scoring goals."

Courtesy of the win, Manchester United are sixth in the table with 41 points from 24 matches — six behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.