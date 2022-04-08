“He has excellent potential” – Rafa Benitez heaps praise on Liverpool player linked with Anfield exit despite ‘unquestionable’ talent

UEFA Champions League-winning manager Rafa Benitez has praised Liverpool forward Divock Origi for his talent and 'excellent' potential.

Origi has had to make do with a bit-part role at Anfield for quite some time now due to the quality of the Reds' first-choice forwards. The arrivals of Diogo Jota in 2020 and Luis Diaz in January this year have only pushed the Belgian further down the pecking order.

He now looks certain to leave his current club come the end of the season, with his contract due to expire this summer. Jurgen Klopp's side also seem to be preparing to move on from Origi, with the player failing to make the matchday squad for their last match against Benfica.

According to Sky Sports, the 26-year-old is close to agreeing to a deal with AC Milan to join them as a free agent.

Former Liverpool manager Benitez, who led them to European glory in 2005, was recently asked by Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport if the move was a good one. He replied in the affirmative and praised Origi, saying (as quoted by HITC):

“Yes, also because the player’s talent is unquestionable, he has excellent potential. The biggest unknowns are always related to the speed of adaptation.”

Divock Origi has played an important role in Liverpool's recent success

Few can forget Origi's clutch brace against Barcelona at Anfield in the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals to help Liverpool overturn a 3-0 deficit. He also scored in their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the competition to effectively seal his place as a cult hero among the club's fans.

Given that he is still just 26 years of age, Origi's desire to move to a club that will guarantee him more playing time is understandable. He has played only 14 matches across all competitions this term, averaging less than 40 minutes per contest.

The forward has done a decent job though with his limited time on the pitch though, recording five goals and three assists.

Overall, Origi has played 171 times for Liverpool across all competitions since joining the club back in 2014. He has netted 40 goals and provided 17 assists in that time.

The Belgian has won the Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Carabao Cup during his time at Anfield.

