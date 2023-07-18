“He is exemplary as a human being and super as a footballer” – Cruz Azul coach lavishes praise on Lionel Messi ahead of Leagues Cup clash

Mexican club Cruz Azul manager Ricardo 'Tuca' Ferretti has heaped praise on Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi ahead of their clash on Friday, July 21.

Messi was unveiled as an Inter Miami player on Sunday, July 16 at the DRV PNK Stadium. He joined the club as a free agent, having parted ways with Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiration of his contract.

The Argentine could make his debut for the MLS side on Friday in a Leagues Cup clash against Liga MX side Cruz Azul. Ahead of the game, Ferretti was asked about Lionel Messi and he pointed out the impact the forward has already had on the MLS.

Ferretti said (via Infobae):

“The ticket cost 30 dollars and it went to 600 . This is the Messi effect . Millions and millions of us love him for what he has done. The truth is, if I can ask him for a photo with my son, maybe if he gives me a chance...”

Ferretti went on to praise Lionel Messi as a human being along with his exceptional footballing skills and achievements. He said:

“I have already said, he is not the footballer, he is the human being . He is exemplary as a human being and super as a footballer."

Ferretti added that he and his players are excited to face the seven-time Ballon d'Or on Friday, saying:

"I already had an opportunity with the Mexican team that we will face Lionel, I think that the players have respect, there is recognition, I love it."

Inter Miami will host their opening Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK stadium.

USWNT legend Alex Morgan heaps praise on Lionel Messi following Inter Miami move

As Lionel Messi was unveiled as an Inter Miami player on Sunday, USWNT legend Alex Morgan shared a message for him. She lauded the Argentine ace and highlighted his best abilities on the pitch.

In a video uploaded by MLS' Twitter handle, Morgan said:

"He just makes everyone around him look so good, by his passes, by his dribbling ability, by his movement, by attracting defenders. There is no one else in the game that compares to Messi. He just is so fun to watch."

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has won almost every trophy available for club and country.

He has scored over 800 goals and provided around 400 assists for Argentina, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain. His move to Inter Miami is certainly a big boost for the club and the MLS.