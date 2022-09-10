“He has an extraordinary mind and, whenever I talk to him, I take a lot from it” – Manchester United star admits he has ‘learnt a lot’ from ‘best in the world’ Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United winger Antony has admitted he is learning a lot from teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who he regards as the best player in the world.

Antony joined the Red Devils from Ajax in the latter stages of the summer transfer window for £85.5 million.

United had issues getting Ajax to part ways with the Brazilian but finally got their man.

He scored a memorable debut goal in the Red Devils' 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford on September 4.

The Brazilian winger came off for Ronaldo in that game and has been discussing the influence the legendary forward is having on his game.

Antony told the club's official website:

"Words can’t describe Cristiano, the best in the world. In just a few days, I've learnt a lot from him. He has an extraordinary mind and, whenever I talk to him, I take a lot from it."

utdreport @utdreport Antony on Instagram: "You are a giant, what an honour Cristiano Ronaldo to play by your side." Antony on Instagram: "You are a giant, what an honour Cristiano Ronaldo to play by your side." https://t.co/nvOiqOeP2D

Ronaldo has played a lesser role for Erik ten Hag's side this season, having started United's last four Premier League fixtures on the bench.

Meanwhile, Antony has started the Red Devils' last two outings in all competitions since arriving from Ajax.

The former Sao Paulo winger's skillset has been compared to that of a young Ronaldo and he has touched on it:

"I've always done this. Not just here but for all the teams I've played for. I've been doing it ever since I was a child. I've always done it - it's one of my characteristics."

He added:

"I am adapting and getting used to things here already. Entertaining is something I've always liked and I'll continue doing it."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Is this a sign?

A young Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd doing Antony's skill in 2003/04.Is this a sign? A young Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd doing Antony's skill in 2003/04.Is this a sign? 👀https://t.co/HvmVKasGLr

Antony's arrival at Manchester United holds comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo's back in 2004

Cristiano Ronaldo won his first of five Ballons d'Or with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford for his first stint as a Manchester United player way back in 2004.

The Portuguese forward's stock as one of Europe's most exciting wingers had risen whilst at Primera Liga Sporting CP.

Ronaldo was aged just 18 when he joined United, but he quickly became a huge hit with fans.

The language barrier proved a problem for the now five-time Ballon d'Or winner and that is the case for Antony at the moment.

However, the Brazilian had no problem scoring his debut goal.

If Antony can replicate the success Cristiano Ronaldo had in his first spell at the club, United fans can be enthused.

The veteran striker managed 292 appearances, scoring 118 goals and contributing 128 assists for Manchester United before he left for Real Madrid in 2009.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett