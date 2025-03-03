Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has explained how Carlo Ancelotti helped Kylian Mbappe hit his stride, despite the striker's early struggles. Indeed, the French World Cup winner had a slow start to life in Valdebebas, having joined the club last summer, after an elongated transfer saga.

After his blistering run of form with Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe was widely expected to hit the ground running in Spain. This did not happen, though, as the 26-year-old faltered at first, going through his first three La Liga games without scoring a goal. He also endured poor form in the Champions League, scoring just once in their first five games.

However, he has since entered his goalscoring run in all competitions. His last four Champions League games have seen him score six goals. He has also racked up eight goals in his last nine La Liga games. Speaking about the impact Carlo Ancelotti has had on Mbappe, Fabio Capello told the press (via Madrid Universal):

“He has helped Kylian Mbappe a lot and it is his merit. The most important thing about the coach is to understand what you have and know where you want to go. If he doesn’t understand it, it’s a failure and Ancelotti understands him [Mbappe] perfectly."

“He’s a great player. It has taken three months to understand what Madrid is. Many people have criticized him, but they have not understood anything and have said nonsense. Now you can see that he is an extraordinary player and of a very high level," he added.

This season, Kylian Mbappe has scored 27 goals and provided four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez claims Kylian Mbappe received "professional help"

Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez has claimed that Kylian Mbappe received "professional help" while struggling to adapt to Spanish football. Despite being notable for his role on the left-wing, the 26-year-old has had to play a striking role under Carlo Ancelotti.

Mbappe has gotten the hang of it, having scored a hat-trick during the playoffs against Manchester City. However, Hugo Sanchez claims help was needed to kickstart the French forward, telling El Larguero (via Forbes):

“Great players have to get used to new teammates, a different life. It was not only sporting issues but also non-sporting ones. I’m sure that Mbappe has received professional help."

This help has certainly come in handy, as Mbappe's performances for Real Madrid have continued to improve in recent weeks.

