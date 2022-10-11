“He has been the fall guy a lot of the time” – Michael Owen insists Liverpool must hand more opportunities to ‘unlucky’ 25-year-old star 

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has backed Diogo Jota to step up and deliver for the Reds following the injury to Luis Diaz.

The Colombian was injured in the 3-2 loss at Arsenal on Sunday (9 October) and is now reportedly out for the calendar year. Liverpool are set to welcome the winger back only after the World Cup, meaning he will be missing the jam-packed schedule in the next 4 weeks.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, as quoted by HITC, Owen has put his weight behind Jota and backed the Portuguese star to step up this month. He believes the forward will be keen to make the most of his opportunity and said:

"A lot of people feel he has been unlucky not to have played as much as he possibly could have. He hit the ground running at Liverpooł because they have so many talented players up in those positions. He has been the fall guy a lot of the time.

"It's about time that Klopp have him more opportunities now he's back to fitness."

Diogo Jota signed new Liverpool deal earlier this year

Diogo Jota penned a new long-term deal at Liverpool in August, and Jurgen Klopp was delighted.

The Reds manager claimed he was impressed with the Portuguese star and told the club's website:

"What Diogo has brought to this team and this club since he arrived is there for all to see, so it is really good news that he has signed a new contract. Brilliant, brilliant news, I would say."

Speaking about the forward's qualities, he added:

"His qualities are obvious. He scores goals, not a bad quality. He works unbelievably hard for the team, his pressing and counter-pressing are on an unbelievable level. He can play in all of our attacking roles and he has an incredible attitude. Not a bad package. Not bad at all.

"As a striker who can play on the wing, he gives us so many options. And since he came to Liverpooł, he has improved so much."

Jota joined Liverpool in September 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He scored 34 goals in 85 games across all competitions in his first two seasons at Anfield.

Poll : 0 votes