“He has been fantastic for the club” - Manchester United legend Lee Sharpe praises Harry Maguire

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has received high praise from Red Devils legend Lee Sharpe. The former United winger hailed his countryman’s impact at the club since making the move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2019.

Lee Sharpe joined Manchester United from Torquay United in the summer of 1988 and played at Old Trafford for eight seasons, before leaving in 1996. He finally retired in 2004, and currently serves as a football pundit.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, the former Manchester United winger claimed Harry Maguire’s misfortunes over the summer had been stretched too far and unfairly linked to his initial struggles.

However, Sharpe was quick to point out that the English defender has been fantastic for the Red Devils since joining them.

“I think what happened in the summer on his holidays has spilled over a little bit. I think he’s had a couple of not so good games and people have picked up on it. But I think the consistency levels since he got to United have been phenomenal,” said Sharpe.

“He has shored up the defence, he reads the game really well, he can play. You can tell that as a kid he was more of a midfielder than a defender because he’s more of a footballer than just a stopper. I think he has been fantastic for the club. Criticism is a bit harsh," the former United winger said.

Harry Maguire has overseen a terrific turn of fortunes for Manchester United in recent games, with the Red Devils unbeaten in the last ten games, winning eight of them. United are currently second in the league table, level on points with Liverpool, after 16 games.

Harry Maguire has handled the pressures of playing for Manchester United with class, says Sharpe

The Manchester United legend also shed light on how tough it is to play for the Red Devils. He also gave full marks to Harry Maguire for handling the pressures of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“You go and play for a club like Manchester United, who are one of the biggest in the world, it’s part of the territory. You have to take the criticism. You are there to be shot at, but no-one generally criticises you more than yourself. I think he has handled things well. It’s a difficult place to go. Stepping up from any club to go to Manchester United is difficult and I think he’s handled it with class” said Sharpe.