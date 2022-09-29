“He is a fantastic footballer” – Harry Redknapp feels Liverpool star can play as ‘forward’ if required

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has claimed that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold should be in the England squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The English right-back has come under wide criticism this season for his performances, especially in defense. He has played nine matches for the Reds in all competitions this season, scoring two goals.

Alexander-Arnold was called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate for the UEFA Nations League matches. However, he remained an unused substitute against Italy and was left out of the squad against Germany.

Hence, the Liverpool man's place in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar has come under speculation.

However, Redknapp believes that Alexander-Arnold should be added to the squad. He said (via HITC):

“I still think I would have him in the squad. He is a fantastic footballer. He can create things. Surely someone has to work with him. Those little parts of his game. Most of his game is incredible going forward, his passing and his crossing. He is still open to that ball inside and not aware sometimes defensively or at the back post."

He added:

“Someone has to work with him on the training ground? Let’s do 20 minutes every day. Get your body position right. Get yourself back in position and just do a bit with him. It’s not rocket science to spend a bit of time and sort those problems out because he has got a few problems defensively."

England currently have Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier fighting for the right-back spot alongside Alexander-Arnold.

Redknapp admitted that it is a tough choice but backed the Liverpool man for his ability to play further up the pitch.

He said:

“I would still take him (to the 2022 World Cup). But, we are very strong a right-back, for sure. But he would be in my squad. He could even play in different positions. He has the ability to play forward, play central (midfield) or wide in front of the right-back.”

Alexander-Arnold has registered 62 assists and 14 goals in 235 matches for Liverpool. He set the Premier League record for most assists by a defender in a single season with 13 in the 2019-20 season.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 94 - Kyle Walker

◎ 90 - Trent Alexander-Arnold



Most passes into the opposition box:



◉ 98 - Kieran Trippier

◎ 95 - Trent Alexander-Arnold



Liverpool prepare for a hectic schedule ahead of the World Cup

The Reds have had a poor start to the season as they have won just four out of their nine matches in all competitions so far.

Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League table with just two wins in six matches.

They will hope to bounce back in their upcoming matches with all the top teams in Europe playing at least nine matches in October.

The Reds will begin the month by hosting Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on October 1.

They will then host Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on October 4 before traveling to Arsenal on October 9.

