“He is a fantastic player” – 24-year-old Arsenal star tipped to help his nation ‘do well’ at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Bologna director Walter Sabatini has heaped praise on Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu, backing him to help Japan go deep into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tomiyasu came off the bench for Japan in their stunning 2-1 comeback win over four-time FIFA World Cup winners Germany on 23 November. The Arsenal defender played 18 accurate passes with 90% accuracy, created a chance, and made three recoveries as his country recorded a historic win.

Sabatini, who oversaw Tomiyasu’s transfer from Bologna to north London for an €18.6 million fee in the summer of 2021, lauded the defender for his mentality. He admitted that he was so impressed by the Japan international’s professionalism, he had plotted to sign three or four more Japanese players. Speaking to Sky Sports Italia after Japan’s 2-1 victory over Germany, Sabatini said (via HITC):

“I had a Japanese player who is playing for Arsenal now, Tomiyasu. Since I saw him train every day, I thought the next four or five players I’d sign would be Japanese.

“They have an incredible mentality. A great ability to remain focused, and can put into practice what the coach demands from them.”

The Italian then backed Japan to fare well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Sabatini concluded by saying:

“Tomiyasu had an immediate impact at Bologna despite coming from Belgium. So much so he joined Arsenal for a significant sum.

“He can play in different positions. He is a fantastic player. I believe Japan will do well at the World Cup.”

Unfortunately, the Samurai Blue could not do right by Sabatini and succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica in their second fixture in Qatar. They need a positive result in their final Group E game against Spain (1 December) to progress to the Round of 16 of the tournament.

Switzerland star Granit Xhaka sends warning to two of his Arsenal teammates ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Brazil

The top two teams in Group G, Brazil and Switzerland, will square off at Stadium 974 for a potential group-deciding clash on Monday evening (28 November). The Gunners’ star midfielder Granit Xhaka is set to see a couple of familiar faces in the Brazilian camp, with Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli representing Selecao.

The Swiss star, however, declared that the pair won’t have it easy on Monday, warning that he would smash them if needed. Xhaka cautioned his Arsenal teammates ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash, saying (via Football365):

“I told Gabby Martinelli and Gabby Jesus if you are running one against one against our goalkeeper I will smash you! It doesn’t matter that we are playing in the same team. This is the World Cup. You play for your own team, you play for your own country and you want to win.”

“Of course, they were worried. They know me. If I smash you, it will be very very hard.”

