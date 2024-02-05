"He was fantastic" - Ray Parlour likens Jorginho with Arsenal legend after 3-1 Liverpool win 

Former England midfielder Ray Parlour has likened Arsenal midfielder Jorginho and Martin Keown from the Invincibles team following the Liverpool win.

The Gunners are coming off a rousing 3-1 home win over Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday (February 4). Bukayo Saka set Mikel Arteta's team on their way in the 14th minute before Gabriel Magalhaes' own goal on the cusp of half-time hauled the Reds back on level terms.

However, the hosts were back in front midway through the second half through Gabriel Martinelli before Leondro Trossard made sure of the three points. The win took Arteta's side within two points of the Reds (51) after 23 games.

Although Jorginho made a rare start and played the entire 90 minutes, he didn't make a goal contribution. Nevertheless, the Italian played a key leadership role in midfield, shielding the Gunners' defence and linking up with the attackers.

Acknowledging Jorginho's contribution in the win over the Reds, Parlour said on the Football Fan podcast, drawing similarities with Keown:

"It was a bit of a shock when the team came up, and it was a situation where you thought, hold on. Certainly, he (Arteta) got it right. He was fantastic in the end, Jorginho. I'm really pleased for him because he’s a really good pro."

He added:

"He's really good around the dressing room. Sometimes you need characters around the dressing room who even though you don’t play on a regular basis, you can keep pushing the lads.

"We had Martin Keown in the Invincibles who didn’t play many games, but he was always in that area where if someone was dropping off he was pushing people. Jorginho is a certain player like that."

Jorginho has a goal and an assist in 22 games across competitions.

What's next for Arsenal and Liverpool?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of a fabulous campaign. Although they are out of both domestic cups, Mikel Arteta's side are just two points off the Premier League summit and are also in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

The Gunners are next in action on Sunday (February 11) in the league at West Ham. Arteta's side lost the reverse fixture 2-0 at home to the Hammers in December.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool take on Burnley at home in the league on Saturday (February 10). They are pursuing an unprecedented quadruple in their affable German manager's final season in charge.