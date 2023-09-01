"He is a fantastic and talented player" - Carlos Alcaraz backs 'complete' Real Madrid star to become best in the world in his position

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz backed Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham to become one of the best players in the world in his position in the near future.

Bellingham has gotten off to a blistering start to his career as a Los Blancos player. The youngster has so far scored four goals and has provided one assist in three matches for the Madrid giants and was adjudged La Liga's Player of the Month for August.

Speaking about the 20-year-old midfielder, Alcaraz said (quotes as per Madrid Universal):

"Bellingham will be the best in the world in his position. I am very happy to see him play for Real Madrid. He is a fantastic and talented player, one of the best in the world. I spoke with him a little. He is also a great person. He is a complete boy."

Bellingham joined the Madrid giants as one of the most highly touted young prospects in world football. He has so far lived up to the expectations and looks destined for greatness. Fans will keep a keen eye on how his career unfolds over the course of the next few years.

Real Madrid director reacted to the UEFA Champions League draw

Real Madrid have been drawn alongside Napoli, SC Braga, and Union Berlin in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League for the 2023-24 season. Emilio Butragueno, the club's director, reacted to the fixtures.

Los Blancos will once again enter the competition as one of the favorites to lift the trophy. Speaking about the upcoming set of fixtures in the competition, Butragueno said (via Los Blancos' website):

"It's a tough group. We know what this competition is like. Every match is a challenge and we'll have to play at a high level to go through."

He added:

"Napoli had a magnificent season last year. They have very dangerous players and will be very tough opponents. And both Braga and Union Berlin, who we have never played against, are also two very competitive teams and it won't be easy."

Los Blancos were eliminated from the semi-finals of the competition by Manchester City last term. Carlo Ancelotti's side enter this season's version with the aim to lift the record 15th title.