“He has been fantastic” - Wayne Rooney heaps praises on one ‘great’ Manchester United star he tried to sign while in charge of Derby County

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed that he tried to sign Amad Diallo while he was the manager at Derby County. The Red Devils legend stated that he wanted to bring the youngster on loan but the player opted to join Rangers.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website, Rooney claimed that Diallo has been brilliant this season and is a breath of fresh air at the club. The former Derby County manager added that he came close to working with the youngster in the Championship.

Rooney said:

"I think he's been great. I tried to sign him for Derby when I was at Derby on loan. I thought I had him, really. I think it was the next day that he went to Rangers out of the blue. He has been fantastic, with the goals he's scored, [his] creativity and work-rate. He's been a breath of fresh air, and, of course, we'd like a few more players to step up."

Speaking about the season at Old Trafford, Rooney said that it has been a difficult season overall. However, the former Three Lions legend has backed Ruben Amorim to turn this around and said:

"It's been a difficult season, there's no denying that, all season. But the new manager has come in, and I really like him. The way he handles himself and speaks with the media, he's been really good. It's probably more about getting through this season now and, hopefully, starting to implement his style more and getting players in to move the club forward."

Manchester United currently sit 14th in the Premier League table but are safe from the drop zone. They held Real Sociedad to a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Europa League and will host the Spanish side this Thursday in the second leg.

Amad Diallo out for the season at Manchester United

Amad Diallo is likely to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. The youngster suffered the injury in training ahead of their clash with Tottenham in February and posted on social media:

"Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for."

Ruben Amorim spoke about the youngster and admitted that he could miss the season. He said via TNT Sports:

"I think so. Sometimes things happen and seasons where everything happens at the same time."

Amad Diallo has scored six goals and provided as many assists in the Premier League this season for Manchester United, with a hat-trick coming against Southampton at Old Trafford.

