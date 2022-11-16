"He has no fear" - Dimitar Berbatov compares Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United legend

Manchester United icon Dimitar Berbatov has compared Lisandro Martinez to legendary defender Nemanja Vidic.

Martinez, 24, arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax for £56.7 million this past summer and has already become a fan favorite.

The Argentine defender has been ever-present, making 21 appearances across competitions and helping the Red Devils keep nine clean sheets.

Martinez ranks second in the Premier League with 30 tackles in his half.

He is sixth for blocks made, having deterred the opposition on 13 occasions by using his body to block the ball.

Berbatov has heaped praise on Martinez for his relentlessness and fearless style of play while comparing him to former Manchester United great Vidic.

The Bulgarian told the club's official website:

"Lisandro Martinez, I think he has no fear. No fear. He is going into challenges and just in a way, a small way, he reminds me of Vida [Nemanja Vidic] because he is putting himself out there with the body and trying to fight for the team."

Vidic was a workhorse at United who spent eight seasons with the club, making 300 appearances and scoring 21 goals.

The Serbian won the Premier League title five times, the Champions League once, and the League Cup three times.

Martinez has also forged a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane at the back this season.

Manchester United have won seven of the 10 games they have started together.

The defensive duo are earning comparisons to Vidic and his longtime partnership with Red Devils hero Rio Ferdinand.

GOAL @goal A first clean sheet for the Lisandro Martinez x Raphael Varane partnership 🧱 A first clean sheet for the Lisandro Martinez x Raphael Varane partnership 🧱 https://t.co/plRACJgByb

Martinez is also brilliant on the ball and always seeks to help United in transition.

Martinez thrilled with Manchester United's finish ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup break

Martinez happy to head into the World Cup break with a victory

Manchester United secured a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Fulham on Sunday, 13 November.

Martinez's Argentine compatriot Alejandro Garnacho, 18, scored a 90+3rd minute winner to secure a dramatic win.

It was their last fixture before the FIFA World Cup tournament break, and Erik ten Hag's side sit fifth in the league.

They have won eight, drawn two, and lost four of their 14 fixtures and have a game in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are three points ahead.

Martinez was pleased with how United closed out the first half of the season.

He commented on the victory over Fulham on his Instagram account:

"Vamoss!! We go into the break with a win and showing our spirit until the end!!"

Martinez is part of the 26-man Argentina squad that heads to Qatar for the World Cup.

He has earned nine international caps and has been handed the #25 shirt.

