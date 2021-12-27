 "He feels it’s the right time for a change"- Ralf Rangnick confirms Manchester United star wants to leave the club in January

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Anthony Martial wants to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window. However, the 63-year-old tactician has stated that the forward will not leave unless a club shows interest in him.

Rangnick revealed that he has discussed the situation with Martial and understands why the 26-year-old would want to leave Manchester United. However, the manager wants all his players to be available as they fight on multiple fronts during these COVID times.

Rangnick told the press (via the Metro) ahead of Manchester United's game against Newcastle United:

"We spoke on Wednesday, we spoke at length. He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else. In a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also important to see the situation of the club. We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions."

However, Rangnick has made it clear that Martial can only leave if a club shows interest in him. As things stand, there have been no offers for the forward.

The German said:

"I told him as long as there is no club showing interest in him, and it should not only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club.So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay."

Anthony Martial is keen on a move away from Manchester United to secure regular first-team football. The France international has fallen down the pecking order at the club since the emergence of Mason Greenwood and the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley has also made it clear that his client will be seeking a move away from Manchester United in the near future. It was recently reported that La Liga side Sevilla are keen on signing the forward.

Manchester United return to Premier League action

After having their last two league matches postponed due to COVID, Manchester United will finally return to Premier League action later today. The Red Devils will take on a struggling Newcastle United side at St. James' Park.

Manchester United have not played a league match since their 1-0 win over Norwich City on December 11, 2021.

