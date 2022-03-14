"He feels like Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo]" - Antonio Cassano blasts forward not at Barcelona 'level'

Former La Liga star Antonio Cassano has insisted that Barcelona forward Memphis Depay behaves like he is Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian, though, feels the 28-year-old is not good enough for the Blaugrana.

The Catalans acquired Depay's services from Olympique Lyon on a free transfer last summer. He put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Barcelona, who lost star forward Lionel Messi ahead of the 2021-23 campaign.

Depay has since made 27 appearances across all competitions for the Camp Nou outfit. He has found the back of the net ten times during the process, while also providing two assists for his team-mates.

Cassano has not been impressed with the Netherlands international's contributions to Barcelona so far. The former Real Madrid claimed that Depay has Messi and Ronaldo's attitude, while, in reality, not being good enough to play for Xavi's side. He told DAZN [via Spanish newspaper MARCA]:

"He is not up to Barcelona's level. He feels like he is Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo], you can tell from his attitude. He thinks so, but the reality is that it's hard for him to play at Barca, at that level."

Cassano hailed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a good goalscorer. However, the Italian is of the view that the Catalans need a new striker in the summer. He said:

"He [Aubameyang] is a good goalscorer, but Barca need another striker. A [Luis] Suarez, [Gonzalo] Higuain, [Karim] Benzema, [Sergio] Aguero, who can score goals and also knows how to play football."

Depay started in each of the Catalans' first 16 La Liga matches this season. However, he appears to have fallen down the pecking order under Xavi. He has not started a league match for the side since the turn of the year.

Messi and Ronaldo formed fierce rivalry during their time at Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively

Messi and Ronaldo lit up La Liga during their time with Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. The former plied his trade for the Blaugrana for 21 years before joining PSG last summer. Ronaldo, on the other hand, spent nine years with Los Blancos between 2009 and 2018.

The Argentinean scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists from 778 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans. Meanwhile, the 37-year-old netted 450 goals and claimed 132 assists in 438 matches for Real Madrid. The two have won 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them.

