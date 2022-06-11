“He felt like those prisoners who get out of jail” – Shakira’s old comments on ‘bitter’ phase during Pique relationship resurfaces after breakup with Barcelona star

Old comments from pop singer Shakira on her 'bitter' phase with Barcelona defender Gerard Pique have shone a glaring light on the couple's breakup.

Pique and the Colombian singer rocked the football world when they announced the end of their relationship on June 5.

Reports of infidelity on the part of the Spanish centre-back hit the headlines and caused a ruckus with many trying to read into the couple's history with one another.

Marca reported that in 2017, Shakira had to cancel her world tour due to a vascular injury which would lead to her becoming depressed.

In an interview with the Guardian two years later, she detailed the impact the situation had on her communication with her ex-boyfriend.

Shakira is quoted as saying (via Marca):

"I joked that men always want their wives to keep quiet, but when I had to, he felt like those prisoners who get out of jail and don't know what to do when they're free."

Pique would support her return to the stage in 2018 in what she describes as being "very emotional".

She notes the Spaniard as being "a man who keeps his word" but many are now interpreting her words to mean differently given recent developments in their breakup.

The former couple met at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, leaving prior relationships with Nuria Tomas and Antonio de la Rua respectively.

They share two children, Milan and Sasha Mebarak.

Will Gerard Pique's breakup with Shakira affect his Barcelona career?

The Barca defender reportedly has been out partying

Gerard Pique and Shakira released a statement confirming their breakup, stating (via Mirror):

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira @shakira Con mi papá de alta, ya en casa y en el camino ascendente, ayudándole con su estimulación cognitiva después del traumatismo. Gracias a todos por arroparnos con su inmenso cariño.❣️ Con mi papá de alta, ya en casa y en el camino ascendente, ayudándole con su estimulación cognitiva después del traumatismo. Gracias a todos por arroparnos con su inmenso cariño.❣️ https://t.co/YykUegL4ww

Issues have stemmed from accusations that the Spaniard has been cheating on the singer whilst partying.

Pique has reportedly been living a party lifestyle since the breakup, joining Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig and friends for nights out at nightclubs.

The 35-year-old is said to not return home until the early hours of the morning.

Mirror reports that he missed teammate Jordi Alba's wedding earlier this month due to the split, which has put Barcelona in a somewhat precarious position.

Barcelona are yet to make a statement over the matter but the infediliety being attributed to the defender is a damning scandal to hit the La Liga side.

