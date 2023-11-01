"He felt something in his knee" - Mikel Arteta confirms 23-year-old Arsenal star has picked up injury ahead of EFL Cup clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that midfielder Emil Smith Rowe has sustained a knee injury ahead of the EFL Cup fourth-round clash at West Ham United on Wednesday (November 1).

Smith Rowe, 23, has struggled for game time this season, starting only twice in eight games across competitions. He contributed an assist in the 5-0 Premier League home win at rock-bottom Sheffield United last season.

Expected to start at West Ham, Smith Rowe is out of action, with Arteta saying (as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“We’ve got an issue with him. He felt something in his knee, and he started to feel some pain after the game and we are assessing it but yeah, a big worry with him."

Overall, the Englishman has 18 goals and 12 assists in 104 games across competitions for the Gunners since his debut in the 2018-19 season.

Declan Rice on the bench, Aaron Ramsdale returns for Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice

Mikel Arteta has rung the changes for his side's trip across London to face West Ham United in the EFL Cup.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale returns to the XI, while former West Ham captain Declan Rice doesn't start at his old club, in two major changes among six from the team that thumped Sheffield in the league at the weekend.

Jorginho gets a rare start, while hat-trick hero from the last game, Eddie Nketiah, also features in the XI. Rice, meanwhile, and two other key first-team stars, Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard, starts from the bench.

The Gunners have a good record at West Ham, losing just twice in 32 games across competitions. However, with the Hammers losing once in 10 EFL Cup home outings, Arteta's side could have their task cut out.

Nevertheless, Arsenal have not conceded in five away clashes in the competition since a pulsating 5-5 draw at Chelsea in 2019. So, an intriguing contest could ensue, with the Gunners' only loss this season coming in a 2-1 UEFA Champions League reverse at Ligue 1 side Lens on matchday two.